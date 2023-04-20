Get ready to see the lion fall in love with the lamb again.

Lionsgate, where the hell have you been, loca? Developing a Twilight television series, apparently!

Following the blockbuster success of the hit films, the studio is hoping to bring author Stephenie Meyer's beloved fantasy romance novels back to the screen with a forthcoming television show, EW has learned.

The series is currently in the early stages of development, and Meyer, who was credited as a writer on the original Twilight movies, is involved. The project does not currently have a network or platform, per The Hollywood Reporter, nor do we know the official timeline for when Lionsgate Television plans to shop Twilight to potential outlets.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in 'Twilight' Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in 'Twilight' | Credit: Kimberley French/Summit

Sinead Daly (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Get Down) is reportedly attached to write the script and is working alongside Lionsgate Television to decide the best approach to the series. Will it be a retelling of Bella and Edward's epic romance or another story within the series' supernatural universe?

Meyer's best-selling novels followed a young teen named Bella Swan, who moves to Forks, Wash., to live with her father and ends up falling in love with a classmate named Edward Cullen, who she discovers is a vampire.

The pair's dramatic affair — and fight against supernatural forces — was brought to life on the big screen across five film installments, which starred Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner in its central love triangle, as well as Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone, Lee Pace, Jamie Campbell Bower, Dakota Fanning, and Michael Sheen.

