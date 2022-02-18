Crazy little things called love: TV characters who fell for inanimate objects

Kel Kimble and orange soda

Kenan and Kel

"Who loves orange soda?"

If you ask that question to any millennial, the answer will invariably be: "Kel loves orange soda!" A soft drink and a character have never been as synonymous, so intense and so pure was Kel's (Kel Mitchell) love for that fizzy neon concoction. Till this day, Mitchell gets associated with Kimble's signature drink. Is it truuuuue? He does, he does, he duh-uzz.

"When my wife and I go out to eat, it doesn't matter what type of restaurant we're at, whether it's a five-star restaurant or a burger shack, people go crazy if I don't get an orange soda," Mitchell told EW in 2016. "I'm happy that people enjoy the show and are still drinking orange soda."