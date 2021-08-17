Everything we know about the upcoming Lifetime origin story.

Lifetime is weaving another tale from V.C. Andrews' Dollanganger series — Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

The network has greenlit a four-episode prequel series, based on the 1987 book Garden of Shadows by the late Andrew Neiderman, starring Lost in Austen's Jemima Rooper as Olivia Winfield, who in this installment, is a headstrong and determined woman who comes to be courted by Malcolm Foxworth, played by The White Queen's Max Irons. The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley joins the cast as John Amos, Olivia's cousin.

After Olivia becomes the mistress of Foxworth Hall, her life quickly goes from fairytale to nightmare, as she learns Malcolm has a dark heart, and Foxworth Hall itself is a place of twisted evil. To keep her children safe, she'll transform into a frightening version of herself, the kind of person who will eventually lock her grandchildren in the attic. (One can only assume that this version will have to be batty and then some considering the previous Lifetime films based on — as EW writer Hillary Busis once wrote — Andrews' "neo-gothic, incest-laden trashterpiece.")

Paul Wesley, JEMIMA ROOPER, and MAX IRONS Paul Wesley, Jemima Rooper, Max Irons | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Harry Hamlin will play Olivia's father, the senior Winfield, and Kelsey Grammer plays Malcolm's father, Garland Foxworth. Wesley's Amos character is behind some revelations that will greatly impact Olivia's very twisted life.

Kate Mulgrew, who played Red, the prison cook on Orange Is the New Black's, joins the cast as Mrs. Steiner, the loyal house manager and head of the Foxworth Hall staff.

Hannah Dodd (Harlots) will play Olivia's daughter, Corinne, the character played by Heather Graham in Lifetime's previous films in the franchise — Flowers in the Attic and Petals on the Wind, which debuted in 2014. Ellen Burstyn previously played Olivia Foxworth.

The cast also features Alana Boden, T'shan Williams, Callum Kerr, Luke Fetherston, Buck Braithwaite, Jordan Peters, Evelyn Miller, Rawdat Quadri, Emmanuel Ogunjinmi, David Witts, Carla Woodcock, and Peter Bramhill. Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman is part of the Flowers: Origins exec producer team, along with Paul Sciarrotta, Joanna Klein, Zoe Rocha, Gary Pearl, Dan Angel, and Declan O'Dwyer.

No premiere date has been set.