Fall for these TV thrillers in 2021

Outer Banks

After the Pogues stole our hearts (along with over $400 million in lost gold) in the first season of Outer Banks, they're back again for another season of wild treasure hunts, dramatic romance, and of course, partying Pogue-style. Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix and follows presumed-dead John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) as they continue on to the Bahamas in search of the stolen Royal Merchant gold, while their friends back home JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) mourn them. But the sad times don't continue for very long, because there's even more treasure to be found by these plucky teens, and the question soon becomes not if these teens can find long lost treasure but rather can they keep it once they do — and how far others will go to take it from them. The stakes have never been higher! —Sydney Bucksbaum

