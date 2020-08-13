12 TV shows that need to be rebooted

“Jeannie! We wish for an I Dream of Jeannie reboot!” The fantasy sitcom was ahead of its time, especially when it came to the use of special effects. With the use of blue screens and wires, I Dream of Jeannie was able to create illusions that had never been done before — although they delayed the show’s switch to color due to expense. Imagine how Jeannie’s transformation out of her bottle or Captain Nelson’s trip to space would look now with today’s special effects. Jeannie always had good intentions behind the wishes she granted, but it still landed the duo in interesting — and hilarious — situations. We'd also be open to a role reversal this time around. Who wouldn’t want to see a male Jeannie and a female Master Nelson? —Jessica Leon

