“Why does life have to be so wrong? Why does everything have to be a lie?” Those are the last words uttered by the sad, sweet Alex Whitman (Colin Hanks) on Roswell before his tragic, untimely death in a car accident surrounded by mysterious circumstances in season 2. Even when Max tries to use his alien powers to bring Alex back to life, he is unsuccessful and the group have to deal with the true finality of death.

We get one last look at Alex in the third and final season, when he returned to haunt Isabel as she contends with her feelings for her new love, Jesse (Adam Rodriguez). Alex walks alongside Isabel as she deals with the knowledge that Jesse might propose to her and how her past loves, Alex included, all met untimely deaths. Isabel turns down Jesse’s proposal and Alex urges her to go after him, asking her to move on beyond him. She promises to name her future son Alex, accepts Jesse’s proposal and Alex waves goodbye, dissipating into the air. As ghosts tend to do. —Piya Sinha-Roy