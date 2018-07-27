Love Never Dies: TV shows that brought back dead love interests

EW Staff
July 27, 2018 at 08:00 AM EDT
<p><em>Nashville</em> is the latest show to give fans one final glimpse at a lost love interest with Rayna&#8217;s return in the series finale&#8230;but it&#8217;s not the first. Here are a few shows that have found ways to bring back a beloved character.</p>
pinterest
Love Never Dies

Nashville is the latest show to give fans one final glimpse at a lost love interest with Rayna’s return in the series finale…but it’s not the first. Here are a few shows that have found ways to bring back a beloved character.

Mark Levine/ABC; Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images; Bob Mahoney/The CW
<p>Clexa fans know exactly what we&#8217;re talking about. After losting Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Clarke (Eliza Taylor) was granted one last chance to see her when she put the flame inside her head. As a result, the couple was able to say a proper goodbye before Clarke had to return to the real world. <em>&mdash;Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
Lexa, The 100

Clexa fans know exactly what we’re talking about. After losting Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Clarke (Eliza Taylor) was granted one last chance to see her when she put the flame inside her head. As a result, the couple was able to say a proper goodbye before Clarke had to return to the real world. —Samantha Highfill

Cate Cameron/The CW
<p>Every <em>Grey&rsquo;s</em> fan knows about the &ldquo;ghost sex.&rdquo; After Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) died from a stroke &mdash; he was prone to blood clots &mdash; in the season 2 finale, the show brought him back, technically as a figment of Izzie&rsquo;s (Katherine Heigl) imagination in season 5. Ultimately, her ability to see him would be her clue that she had a brain tumor. But that didn&rsquo;t stop the show from letting the two of them get, um, <em>physical</em>. (Bonus comeback: Denny also appeared in season 3 when Meredith drowned and saw him in some kind of limbo.)&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
Denny, Grey's Anatomy

Every Grey’s fan knows about the “ghost sex.” After Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) died from a stroke — he was prone to blood clots — in the season 2 finale, the show brought him back, technically as a figment of Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) imagination in season 5. Ultimately, her ability to see him would be her clue that she had a brain tumor. But that didn’t stop the show from letting the two of them get, um, physical. (Bonus comeback: Denny also appeared in season 3 when Meredith drowned and saw him in some kind of limbo.) —Samantha Highfill

Scott Garfield/ABC via Getty Images
<p><i>The Good Wife</i>&nbsp;thrived on the sexual tension between Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) and Will Gardner (Josh Charles); however, their love story came to a surprising end when Will died in the legal drama&rsquo;s fifth season. Thankfully, the show didn&rsquo;t end without giving us one more visit from Will. In the series finale, Alicia contemplated whom she wanted to come home to, and naturally, her mind drifted to the dearly departed Will, who proceeded to give her advice about the episode&rsquo;s case and who she should end up with. &ldquo;I&rsquo;ll love you forever,&rdquo; said Alicia to Will in her mind palace. He replied, &ldquo;I&rsquo;m okay with that.&rdquo; And so are we. &mdash;<i>Chancellor Agard</i></p>
pinterest
Will Gardner, The Good Wife

The Good Wife thrived on the sexual tension between Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) and Will Gardner (Josh Charles); however, their love story came to a surprising end when Will died in the legal drama’s fifth season. Thankfully, the show didn’t end without giving us one more visit from Will. In the series finale, Alicia contemplated whom she wanted to come home to, and naturally, her mind drifted to the dearly departed Will, who proceeded to give her advice about the episode’s case and who she should end up with. “I’ll love you forever,” said Alicia to Will in her mind palace. He replied, “I’m okay with that.” And so are we. —Chancellor Agard

David Giesbrecht/CBS via Getty Images
<p>Marissa&rsquo;s (Mischa Barton) death in season three was a moment Ryan (Ben McKenzie) &mdash; and the fans &mdash; would never forget. And when the series came to a close just one season later, it paid homage to the girl next door when Ryan said goodbye to the house he called home, the very place that changed his entire life. And when he pulled out of the driveway for the last time, he imagined Marissa standing there, at the very spot where he first met the girl he loved. <em>&mdash;Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
Marissa, The O.C.

Marissa’s (Mischa Barton) death in season three was a moment Ryan (Ben McKenzie) — and the fans — would never forget. And when the series came to a close just one season later, it paid homage to the girl next door when Ryan said goodbye to the house he called home, the very place that changed his entire life. And when he pulled out of the driveway for the last time, he imagined Marissa standing there, at the very spot where he first met the girl he loved. —Samantha Highfill

Everett Collection
<p>After Francis (Toby Regbo) died in season three, <em>Reign</em> continued on for one more season. But when it came time to say its final farewell, the show followed the history books and killed Mary Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane). And in the series&rsquo; final scene, the love birds were reunited in the afterlife. <em>&mdash;Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
Francis, Reign

After Francis (Toby Regbo) died in season three, Reign continued on for one more season. But when it came time to say its final farewell, the show followed the history books and killed Mary Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane). And in the series’ final scene, the love birds were reunited in the afterlife. —Samantha Highfill

Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW
<p>After numerous near-death encounters, Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) was killed from injuries sustained in a car accident in <em>Nashville</em>&rsquo;s fifth season. Her death put an abrupt end to the central love story between Deacon (Charles Esten) and Rayna. But when <em>Nashville</em> aired its series finale, it gave fans a new scene between the husband and wife as Deacon remembered their wedding night together. It was a flashback fans hadn&#8217;t seen before, and it was a perfect way to say goodbye to that love story. <em>&mdash;Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
Rayna, Nashville

After numerous near-death encounters, Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) was killed from injuries sustained in a car accident in Nashville’s fifth season. Her death put an abrupt end to the central love story between Deacon (Charles Esten) and Rayna. But when Nashville aired its series finale, it gave fans a new scene between the husband and wife as Deacon remembered their wedding night together. It was a flashback fans hadn’t seen before, and it was a perfect way to say goodbye to that love story. —Samantha Highfill

Mark Levine/ABC
<p>The inscrutable Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) operated in a grey area throughout his three seasons on the drama, as a Marine-turned-terrorist-turned-Congressman-turned-guilt-plagued-junkie, not to mention the object of Carrie&rsquo;s (Claire Danes) affection <i>and </i>obsession. Ultimately, he was hanged for treason in Iran, but while the CIA refused to acknowledge his death and legacy, Carrie didn&#8217;t. Which is why, in season 4, he returns &mdash; as a hallucination to coax Carrie out of her lowest, most paranoid moment. <em>&mdash;Shirley Li</em></p>
pinterest
Brody, Homeland

The inscrutable Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) operated in a grey area throughout his three seasons on the drama, as a Marine-turned-terrorist-turned-Congressman-turned-guilt-plagued-junkie, not to mention the object of Carrie’s (Claire Danes) affection and obsession. Ultimately, he was hanged for treason in Iran, but while the CIA refused to acknowledge his death and legacy, Carrie didn’t. Which is why, in season 4, he returns — as a hallucination to coax Carrie out of her lowest, most paranoid moment. —Shirley Li

Didier Baverel/SHOWTIME
<p>When Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) died in <em>The Originals</em>&rsquo; final season, fans were heartbroken that she never got to say goodbye to Elijah (Daniel Gillies), the man she loved. But thankfully, her death was really only the beginning of her arc in the season, as the episodes that followed featured multiple flashbacks of her character, including the last day she spent with Elijah in France. (Flashbacks aside, her daughter also got a final moment with her when she had her own near-death experience.) <em>&mdash;Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
Hayley, The Originals

When Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) died in The Originals’ final season, fans were heartbroken that she never got to say goodbye to Elijah (Daniel Gillies), the man she loved. But thankfully, her death was really only the beginning of her arc in the season, as the episodes that followed featured multiple flashbacks of her character, including the last day she spent with Elijah in France. (Flashbacks aside, her daughter also got a final moment with her when she had her own near-death experience.) —Samantha Highfill

Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW
<p>&ldquo;Why does life have to be so wrong? Why does everything have to be a lie?&rdquo; Those are the last words uttered by the sad, sweet Alex Whitman (Colin Hanks) on <em>Roswell</em> before his tragic, untimely death in a car accident surrounded by mysterious circumstances in season 2.&nbsp;Even when Max tries to use his alien powers to bring Alex back to life, he is unsuccessful and the group have to deal with the true finality of death.</p> <p>We get one last look at Alex in the third and final season, when he returned to haunt Isabel as she contends with her feelings for her new love, Jesse (Adam Rodriguez). Alex walks alongside Isabel as she deals with the knowledge that Jesse might propose to her and how her past loves, Alex included, all met untimely deaths.&nbsp;Isabel turns down Jesse&rsquo;s proposal and Alex urges her to go after him, asking her to move on beyond him. She promises to name her future son Alex, accepts Jesse&rsquo;s proposal and Alex waves goodbye, dissipating into the air. As ghosts tend to do. <em>&mdash;Piya Sinha-Roy</em></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Alex, Roswell

“Why does life have to be so wrong? Why does everything have to be a lie?” Those are the last words uttered by the sad, sweet Alex Whitman (Colin Hanks) on Roswell before his tragic, untimely death in a car accident surrounded by mysterious circumstances in season 2. Even when Max tries to use his alien powers to bring Alex back to life, he is unsuccessful and the group have to deal with the true finality of death.

We get one last look at Alex in the third and final season, when he returned to haunt Isabel as she contends with her feelings for her new love, Jesse (Adam Rodriguez). Alex walks alongside Isabel as she deals with the knowledge that Jesse might propose to her and how her past loves, Alex included, all met untimely deaths. Isabel turns down Jesse’s proposal and Alex urges her to go after him, asking her to move on beyond him. She promises to name her future son Alex, accepts Jesse’s proposal and Alex waves goodbye, dissipating into the air. As ghosts tend to do. —Piya Sinha-Roy

 

Everett Collection
<p><em>13 Reasons Why</em> ended its first season with the death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), but that didn&rsquo;t stop her from returning to the series in season two. As Clay (Dylan Minnette) dealt with her death, he started to have visions of her. In those visions, Hannah would talk back to Clay until, in the season two finale, he was finally read to let her go.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
Hannah, 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why ended its first season with the death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), but that didn’t stop her from returning to the series in season two. As Clay (Dylan Minnette) dealt with her death, he started to have visions of her. In those visions, Hannah would talk back to Clay until, in the season two finale, he was finally read to let her go. —Samantha Highfill

Beth Dubber/Netflix
<p>Iris West&rsquo;s fianc&eacute; Detective Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) met his maker in&nbsp;<i>The Flash</i>&rsquo;s season finale when he killed himself in order to erase his evil descendant Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. Reverse Flash, from existence. But, this is&nbsp;<i>The Flash, </i>a show where&nbsp;time travel is a thing, so that wasn&rsquo;t the last time we saw him. Rick Cosnett returned to the show in season 2 when Barry traveled back in time. During his journey to the past, Barry recorded Eddie&rsquo;s touching birthday message for Iris on his phone which he then gave to her when he returned to his present. Cosnett popped up again in season 3&rsquo;s &ldquo;Into the Speed Force,&rdquo; but this time he was playing the Speed Force-as-Eddie. <em>&mdash;Chancellor Agard</em></p>
pinterest
Eddie Thawne, The Flash

Iris West’s fiancé Detective Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) met his maker in The Flash’s season finale when he killed himself in order to erase his evil descendant Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. Reverse Flash, from existence. But, this is The Flash, a show where time travel is a thing, so that wasn’t the last time we saw him. Rick Cosnett returned to the show in season 2 when Barry traveled back in time. During his journey to the past, Barry recorded Eddie’s touching birthday message for Iris on his phone which he then gave to her when he returned to his present. Cosnett popped up again in season 3’s “Into the Speed Force,” but this time he was playing the Speed Force-as-Eddie. —Chancellor Agard

Cate Cameron/The CW
<p>Rick&#8217;s (Andrew Lincoln) wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) died during the birth of her daughter Judith early in season three. But Callies returned &mdash; though in voice only &mdash; just two episodes later, haunting Rick through phantom phone calls. Rick progressed to having visions of his wife through the end of season three as he grappled with the morally questionable things he&#8217;d done during the zombie apocalypse.<em> &mdash;Patrick Gomez</em></p>
pinterest
Lori, The Walking Dead

Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) died during the birth of her daughter Judith early in season three. But Callies returned — though in voice only — just two episodes later, haunting Rick through phantom phone calls. Rick progressed to having visions of his wife through the end of season three as he grappled with the morally questionable things he’d done during the zombie apocalypse. —Patrick Gomez

Gene Page/AMC
<p>His wife&rsquo;s murder was the one mystery he could never solve. Trudy Monk died in a car bomb explosion years before the show began, the incident which exacerbated the obsessive-compulsive tendencies in police detective-turned-private investigator Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub). Trudy occasionally appeared to Monk as an apparition (first as actress Stellina Rusich, and then as Melora Hardin), offering prognostic advice, but mostly just comfort. <em>&mdash;Dana Schwartz</em></p>
pinterest
Trudy, Monk

His wife’s murder was the one mystery he could never solve. Trudy Monk died in a car bomb explosion years before the show began, the incident which exacerbated the obsessive-compulsive tendencies in police detective-turned-private investigator Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub). Trudy occasionally appeared to Monk as an apparition (first as actress Stellina Rusich, and then as Melora Hardin), offering prognostic advice, but mostly just comfort. —Dana Schwartz

Michael Yarish/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
<p>In a world full of vampires, it&rsquo;s not uncommon to have a ghost, and <em>The Vampire Diaries</em> had many. But when it comes to love stories, Anna&#8217;s (Malese Jow) ghostly reunion with Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) stands out among the rest. <em>&mdash;Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
Anna, The Vampire Diaries

In a world full of vampires, it’s not uncommon to have a ghost, and The Vampire Diaries had many. But when it comes to love stories, Anna’s (Malese Jow) ghostly reunion with Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) stands out among the rest. —Samantha Highfill

Bob Mahoney/The CW
<p>When Clay Evans (Robert Buckley) joined the cast in season 7, viewers were led to believe he was just Tree Hill&rsquo;s newest playboy. However when he starts to fall for Quinn (Shantel VanSanten), he reveals that he&rsquo;s struggling to commit because he still wasn&rsquo;t over his late wife Sara (Amanda Schull) who he still sees and talks to her regularly. After encouraging him to let Quinn into his life, she no longer appears. <em>&mdash;Aja Hoggatt</em></p>
pinterest
Sarah, One Tree Hill

When Clay Evans (Robert Buckley) joined the cast in season 7, viewers were led to believe he was just Tree Hill’s newest playboy. However when he starts to fall for Quinn (Shantel VanSanten), he reveals that he’s struggling to commit because he still wasn’t over his late wife Sara (Amanda Schull) who he still sees and talks to her regularly. After encouraging him to let Quinn into his life, she no longer appears. —Aja Hoggatt

The CW
<p>Jack (Matthew Fox) and Kate (Evangeline Lilly), Sawyer (Josh Holloway) and Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell), Jin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Sun (Yunjin Kim), even Sayid (Naveen Andrews) and Shannon (Maggie Grace) &mdash; all of the couples who found each other on the Island reunited in the series finale, remembering each other just before moving on. Sure, Jack&rsquo;s the last one to die on the show, but given how many people he sees in the flash-sideways church, it&rsquo;s safe to assume almost every character we ever met perished eventually, but found each other again. After all, there are no smoke monsters in that peaceful, purgatory-esque place. <em>&mdash;Shirley Li</em></p>
pinterest
(Practically) Everyone, Lost

Jack (Matthew Fox) and Kate (Evangeline Lilly), Sawyer (Josh Holloway) and Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell), Jin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Sun (Yunjin Kim), even Sayid (Naveen Andrews) and Shannon (Maggie Grace) — all of the couples who found each other on the Island reunited in the series finale, remembering each other just before moving on. Sure, Jack’s the last one to die on the show, but given how many people he sees in the flash-sideways church, it’s safe to assume almost every character we ever met perished eventually, but found each other again. After all, there are no smoke monsters in that peaceful, purgatory-esque place. —Shirley Li

ART STREIBER/ABC
1 of 17

Advertisement
1 of 17 Mark Levine/ABC; Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images; Bob Mahoney/The CW

Love Never Dies

Nashville is the latest show to give fans one final glimpse at a lost love interest with Rayna’s return in the series finale…but it’s not the first. Here are a few shows that have found ways to bring back a beloved character.

Advertisement
2 of 17 Cate Cameron/The CW

Lexa, The 100

Clexa fans know exactly what we’re talking about. After losting Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Clarke (Eliza Taylor) was granted one last chance to see her when she put the flame inside her head. As a result, the couple was able to say a proper goodbye before Clarke had to return to the real world. —Samantha Highfill

3 of 17 Scott Garfield/ABC via Getty Images

Denny, Grey's Anatomy

Every Grey’s fan knows about the “ghost sex.” After Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) died from a stroke — he was prone to blood clots — in the season 2 finale, the show brought him back, technically as a figment of Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) imagination in season 5. Ultimately, her ability to see him would be her clue that she had a brain tumor. But that didn’t stop the show from letting the two of them get, um, physical. (Bonus comeback: Denny also appeared in season 3 when Meredith drowned and saw him in some kind of limbo.) —Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
4 of 17 David Giesbrecht/CBS via Getty Images

Will Gardner, The Good Wife

The Good Wife thrived on the sexual tension between Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) and Will Gardner (Josh Charles); however, their love story came to a surprising end when Will died in the legal drama’s fifth season. Thankfully, the show didn’t end without giving us one more visit from Will. In the series finale, Alicia contemplated whom she wanted to come home to, and naturally, her mind drifted to the dearly departed Will, who proceeded to give her advice about the episode’s case and who she should end up with. “I’ll love you forever,” said Alicia to Will in her mind palace. He replied, “I’m okay with that.” And so are we. —Chancellor Agard

Advertisement
5 of 17 Everett Collection

Marissa, The O.C.

Marissa’s (Mischa Barton) death in season three was a moment Ryan (Ben McKenzie) — and the fans — would never forget. And when the series came to a close just one season later, it paid homage to the girl next door when Ryan said goodbye to the house he called home, the very place that changed his entire life. And when he pulled out of the driveway for the last time, he imagined Marissa standing there, at the very spot where he first met the girl he loved. —Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
6 of 17 Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW

Francis, Reign

After Francis (Toby Regbo) died in season three, Reign continued on for one more season. But when it came time to say its final farewell, the show followed the history books and killed Mary Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane). And in the series’ final scene, the love birds were reunited in the afterlife. —Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
7 of 17 Mark Levine/ABC

Rayna, Nashville

After numerous near-death encounters, Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) was killed from injuries sustained in a car accident in Nashville’s fifth season. Her death put an abrupt end to the central love story between Deacon (Charles Esten) and Rayna. But when Nashville aired its series finale, it gave fans a new scene between the husband and wife as Deacon remembered their wedding night together. It was a flashback fans hadn’t seen before, and it was a perfect way to say goodbye to that love story. —Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
8 of 17 Didier Baverel/SHOWTIME

Brody, Homeland

The inscrutable Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) operated in a grey area throughout his three seasons on the drama, as a Marine-turned-terrorist-turned-Congressman-turned-guilt-plagued-junkie, not to mention the object of Carrie’s (Claire Danes) affection and obsession. Ultimately, he was hanged for treason in Iran, but while the CIA refused to acknowledge his death and legacy, Carrie didn’t. Which is why, in season 4, he returns — as a hallucination to coax Carrie out of her lowest, most paranoid moment. —Shirley Li

Advertisement
9 of 17 Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

Hayley, The Originals

When Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) died in The Originals’ final season, fans were heartbroken that she never got to say goodbye to Elijah (Daniel Gillies), the man she loved. But thankfully, her death was really only the beginning of her arc in the season, as the episodes that followed featured multiple flashbacks of her character, including the last day she spent with Elijah in France. (Flashbacks aside, her daughter also got a final moment with her when she had her own near-death experience.) —Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
10 of 17 Everett Collection

Alex, Roswell

“Why does life have to be so wrong? Why does everything have to be a lie?” Those are the last words uttered by the sad, sweet Alex Whitman (Colin Hanks) on Roswell before his tragic, untimely death in a car accident surrounded by mysterious circumstances in season 2. Even when Max tries to use his alien powers to bring Alex back to life, he is unsuccessful and the group have to deal with the true finality of death.

We get one last look at Alex in the third and final season, when he returned to haunt Isabel as she contends with her feelings for her new love, Jesse (Adam Rodriguez). Alex walks alongside Isabel as she deals with the knowledge that Jesse might propose to her and how her past loves, Alex included, all met untimely deaths. Isabel turns down Jesse’s proposal and Alex urges her to go after him, asking her to move on beyond him. She promises to name her future son Alex, accepts Jesse’s proposal and Alex waves goodbye, dissipating into the air. As ghosts tend to do. —Piya Sinha-Roy

 

Advertisement
11 of 17 Beth Dubber/Netflix

Hannah, 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why ended its first season with the death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), but that didn’t stop her from returning to the series in season two. As Clay (Dylan Minnette) dealt with her death, he started to have visions of her. In those visions, Hannah would talk back to Clay until, in the season two finale, he was finally read to let her go. —Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
12 of 17 Cate Cameron/The CW

Eddie Thawne, The Flash

Iris West’s fiancé Detective Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) met his maker in The Flash’s season finale when he killed himself in order to erase his evil descendant Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. Reverse Flash, from existence. But, this is The Flash, a show where time travel is a thing, so that wasn’t the last time we saw him. Rick Cosnett returned to the show in season 2 when Barry traveled back in time. During his journey to the past, Barry recorded Eddie’s touching birthday message for Iris on his phone which he then gave to her when he returned to his present. Cosnett popped up again in season 3’s “Into the Speed Force,” but this time he was playing the Speed Force-as-Eddie. —Chancellor Agard

Advertisement
13 of 17 Gene Page/AMC

Lori, The Walking Dead

Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) died during the birth of her daughter Judith early in season three. But Callies returned — though in voice only — just two episodes later, haunting Rick through phantom phone calls. Rick progressed to having visions of his wife through the end of season three as he grappled with the morally questionable things he’d done during the zombie apocalypse. —Patrick Gomez

Advertisement
14 of 17 Michael Yarish/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Trudy, Monk

His wife’s murder was the one mystery he could never solve. Trudy Monk died in a car bomb explosion years before the show began, the incident which exacerbated the obsessive-compulsive tendencies in police detective-turned-private investigator Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub). Trudy occasionally appeared to Monk as an apparition (first as actress Stellina Rusich, and then as Melora Hardin), offering prognostic advice, but mostly just comfort. —Dana Schwartz

Advertisement
15 of 17 Bob Mahoney/The CW

Anna, The Vampire Diaries

In a world full of vampires, it’s not uncommon to have a ghost, and The Vampire Diaries had many. But when it comes to love stories, Anna’s (Malese Jow) ghostly reunion with Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) stands out among the rest. —Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
16 of 17 The CW

Sarah, One Tree Hill

When Clay Evans (Robert Buckley) joined the cast in season 7, viewers were led to believe he was just Tree Hill’s newest playboy. However when he starts to fall for Quinn (Shantel VanSanten), he reveals that he’s struggling to commit because he still wasn’t over his late wife Sara (Amanda Schull) who he still sees and talks to her regularly. After encouraging him to let Quinn into his life, she no longer appears. —Aja Hoggatt

Advertisement
17 of 17 ART STREIBER/ABC

(Practically) Everyone, Lost

Jack (Matthew Fox) and Kate (Evangeline Lilly), Sawyer (Josh Holloway) and Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell), Jin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Sun (Yunjin Kim), even Sayid (Naveen Andrews) and Shannon (Maggie Grace) — all of the couples who found each other on the Island reunited in the series finale, remembering each other just before moving on. Sure, Jack’s the last one to die on the show, but given how many people he sees in the flash-sideways church, it’s safe to assume almost every character we ever met perished eventually, but found each other again. After all, there are no smoke monsters in that peaceful, purgatory-esque place. —Shirley Li

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now