See how your favorite TV shows got into the Halloween spirit

As has become tradition, many shows are going all out with their Halloween costumes. See what your favorite TV characters and personalities wore for the spooky holiday in 2019.
By Marcus Jones
October 30, 2019 at 11:40 AM EDT

Superstore

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

The cast of NBC’s Superstore covered everything from Scooby-Doo‘s Fred to avocados and Indiana Jones.

Riverdale

Diyah Pera/The CW

Girlfriends Toni Topaz and Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale dressed up as Batman foes Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Riverdale

Jack Rowand/The CW

Meanwhile, Archie Andrews and Mad Dog had more original takes on superhero costumes.

9-1-1

Jack Zeman/FOX

No, those aren’t costumes, it’s just the cops of 9-1-1 responding to a Halloween party emergency.

Perfect Harmony

Mitchell Haddad/NBC

Perfect Harmony‘s Second First Church of the Cumberlands parish sets up for a haunted holy night dressed as everything from Hercules to a hunter.

Perfect Harmony

Justin Lubin/NBC

While their choir director (Bradley Whitford) dances away dressed as what looks like a Chippendale dancer.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson got an early start to Halloween dressing as Winifred from the film Hocus Pocus during her Monday show.

black-ish

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Dre (Anthony Anderson) looks on as his family dress up as late-’90s/early-aughts icons including The Nutty Professor, an L.A. Laker, “Single Ladies” Beyoncé, and Queen Latifah.

black-ish

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Dre, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross), and Devante (Berlin and August Gross) dress up as the 2019 versions of Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and Genie.

mixed-ish

Byron Cohen/ABC

The cast of mixed-ish keep an ’80s theme, with the parents (Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter) going full Miami Vice.

American Housewife

John Fleenor/ABC

While one Otto child opts for American hero Amelia Earhart, the other dresses up as Marvel hero Black Widow.

American Housewife

John Fleenor/ABC

Doris (Ali Wong) brings some scares to Connecticut dressed as a red devil.

Modern Family

Tony Rivetti/ABC

Manny (Rico Rodriguez) spends the show’s last Halloween in a detailed, likely esoteric costume.

Modern Family

Tony Rivetti/ABC

Meanwhile, Cam and Mitch (Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson) walk the streets of West Hollywood in judge robes.

Modern Family

Tony Rivetti/ABC

And their daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), prepares for a Halloween party, dressed as a cheerleader.

Modern Family

Tony Rivetti/ABC

For one last scare, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) dons an ax on his chest.

Fresh Off The Boat

Rick Rowell/ABC

While it’s unclear what costume (if any) Jessica Huang is wearing (Punky Brewster? Chucky?), what is clear is that she’s in for a scare.

Single Parents

Scott Everett White/ABC

The kids of Single Parents dress as their single parents.

Single Parents

Scott Everett White/ABC

Baby Jack, on the other hand, is dressed as Wilson from Cast Away.

Bless This Mess

Christopher Willard/ABC

The Bless This Mess characters go all over the map.

Bless This Mess

Christopher Willard/ABC

And Brandon (Langston Kerman) helps bring the Halloween party scares.

The Conners

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Cousins Mary and Mark Conner (Jayden Rey and Ames McNamara) dress up as Princess Tiana and David Bowie.

The Conners

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Sisters Darlene and Becky (Alicia Goranson and Sara Gilbert) become twins for Halloween.

The Conners

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Under the large white beard and puffed-up chest is Dan Conner (John Goodman).

Grey's Anatomy

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Dr. Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) shows up at the hospital covered in (hopefully fake) blood.

Schooled

Rick Rowell/ABC

Coach Rick (Bryan Callen) and family get creative as Forrest Gump, Jenny, and a box of chocolates.

