See how your favorite TV shows got into the Halloween spirit

Superstore
The cast of NBC’s Superstore covered everything from Scooby-Doo‘s Fred to avocados and Indiana Jones.
Riverdale
Girlfriends Toni Topaz and Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale dressed up as Batman foes Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.
Riverdale
Meanwhile, Archie Andrews and Mad Dog had more original takes on superhero costumes.
9-1-1
No, those aren’t costumes, it’s just the cops of 9-1-1 responding to a Halloween party emergency.
Perfect Harmony
Perfect Harmony‘s Second First Church of the Cumberlands parish sets up for a haunted holy night dressed as everything from Hercules to a hunter.
Perfect Harmony
While their choir director (Bradley Whitford) dances away dressed as what looks like a Chippendale dancer.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson got an early start to Halloween dressing as Winifred from the film Hocus Pocus during her Monday show.
black-ish
Dre (Anthony Anderson) looks on as his family dress up as late-’90s/early-aughts icons including The Nutty Professor, an L.A. Laker, “Single Ladies” Beyoncé, and Queen Latifah.
black-ish
Dre, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross), and Devante (Berlin and August Gross) dress up as the 2019 versions of Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and Genie.
mixed-ish
The cast of mixed-ish keep an ’80s theme, with the parents (Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter) going full Miami Vice.
American Housewife
While one Otto child opts for American hero Amelia Earhart, the other dresses up as Marvel hero Black Widow.
American Housewife
Doris (Ali Wong) brings some scares to Connecticut dressed as a red devil.
Modern Family
Manny (Rico Rodriguez) spends the show’s last Halloween in a detailed, likely esoteric costume.
Modern Family
Meanwhile, Cam and Mitch (Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson) walk the streets of West Hollywood in judge robes.
Modern Family
And their daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), prepares for a Halloween party, dressed as a cheerleader.
Modern Family
For one last scare, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) dons an ax on his chest.
Fresh Off The Boat
While it’s unclear what costume (if any) Jessica Huang is wearing (Punky Brewster? Chucky?), what is clear is that she’s in for a scare.
Single Parents
The kids of Single Parents dress as their single parents.
Single Parents
Baby Jack, on the other hand, is dressed as Wilson from Cast Away.
Bless This Mess
The Bless This Mess characters go all over the map.
Bless This Mess
And Brandon (Langston Kerman) helps bring the Halloween party scares.
The Conners
Cousins Mary and Mark Conner (Jayden Rey and Ames McNamara) dress up as Princess Tiana and David Bowie.
The Conners
Sisters Darlene and Becky (Alicia Goranson and Sara Gilbert) become twins for Halloween.
The Conners
Under the large white beard and puffed-up chest is Dan Conner (John Goodman).
Grey's Anatomy
Dr. Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) shows up at the hospital covered in (hopefully fake) blood.
Schooled
Coach Rick (Bryan Callen) and family get creative as Forrest Gump, Jenny, and a box of chocolates.