TV shows EW moms love to watch
Mom's the word
In honor of Mother's Day, we asked our own moms what shows they like to watch with their entertainment-journalist children.
Derry Girls
"When I first heard about the TV series Derry Girls, I didn't think it would be my cup of tea, but when a friend who lives in Northern Ireland (where the show is set) told me how much she was enjoying it, I decided to give it a go. I ended up watching it for the first time when I was visiting my daughter Ruthie in New York — she's also a big fan — and couldn't stop laughing. It's so hilariously irreverent at times, and brilliantly written and acted throughout. As the girls would say, 'It's great craic!' and I can't wait for season 3." —Celina Kinane, mother of Ruth Kinane
Sherlock
“I have always enjoyed mysteries, so when Christian told me about the new Sherlock Holmes show back in 2012, I was intrigued to watch it. I loved that they cast it in modern day. One thing that I thought was so clever was they incorporated the use of cellphones and texting so the audience didn’t miss out. Since there was so much time between the episodes, we were able to share that series together for a few years. I enjoyed the time we spent talking together about an episode or anxiously awaiting what the next one would include. It was a great series!” —Megan Hadley, mother of Christian Holub
Six Feet Under
“When David was a teenager, we (dad included) spent a few weeks binge-watching all five seasons of Six Feet Under. It was Dave’s introduction to what he came to refer to as 'quality television' and probably represents the birth of the monster we know and love today. It was also the first time we all watched something together at that level that we could appreciate as a shared experience — of course the show was funny like The Simpsons, but it was also emotional and deep and got into themes of acceptance and inclusion that are really important to me. Looking back, I feel like when we were all sitting together watching, I was sharing my heart.” —Lisa Canfield, mother of David Canfield
Lucifer
“I dislike fantasy movies and television shows, so I really was not looking forward to binging on Lucifer when my son invited me to do so with him. Much to my surprise, Tom Ellis’ acting quickly grabbed me because it seemed so effortless and he seemed to genuinely enjoy the role. I soon became entertained by Lucifer’s innocent yet sometimes wily behavior which, at times, irritated others and unintentionally complicated things. It's those characteristics of Lucifer’s, and my eagerness to find out what mischief he’ll be up to next, that keeps me coming back for more. Lucifer reminds me of the comic book character Dennis the Menace, and of my real-life Dennis the Menace. Mothers can’t help but love them.” —Claire N. Agard, mother of Chancellor Agard
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
"My daughter and I bonded over musical theater as she performed in school musicals, for which I volunteered as producer or costumer. Maureen is a theater person; I'm a music person. We absolutely love watching this show together — anticipating each new episode, especially the music and choreography. The storyline has just the right mix of drama and comedy with characters from both our age groups with whom we can identify. I also adore Zoey's sweater/blouse combos and her myriad of raincoats. From West Side Story to Hamilton, we both revel in watching dance numbers and these are astounding, especially on the streets of San Francisco, (a city we frequent to visit my other daughter) as we strive to recognize the city locations. This is the only television show since Seinfeld that I am excited to see each week. Though I am chomping at the bit to watch live, we wait to watch a recorded episode together as time permits — laughing and crying together as the story unfolds, rewatching the musical numbers. The show is perfect! It makes us happy!" —Luci Ursich, mother of Maureen Lee Lenker
Wentworth
"My favorite badass show is Wentworth, especially the first three seasons. There have been seven. It’s about a bunch of women in prison, similar to Orange Is the New Black but much better." —Jackie O’Neill, mother of Dan Morrissey
Dr. Pimple Popper
"It’s like mashed potatoes.” —Ann Rice, mother of Lynette Rice
Escape to the Country
“It’s about properties in the countryside. People who live in the town want to move into the country and they describe the properties they want. They’re then shown around three properties, and they say what they like and what they don't like about them and guess the value of the house. Sometimes they buy one of the houses they’ve seen. It’s interesting to see the sort of houses people like for the money that they’ve got. I live in the British countryside, and it’s nice if the show is about an area I know. Is there a prize at the end of this?” —Kath Collis, mother of Clark Collis
Law & Order: SVU
"Olivia Benson is so cool. She’s done a lot to raise awareness for victims of sexual abuse. Even Tyler [sic] Swift has named her cat Olivia Benson. Did you know that Tyler Swift’s cat is named Olivia Benson?" —Joyce Goldweitz, mother of Dan Snierson
The Kominsky Method
“I first started watching The Kominsky Method because my daughter was covering it for work. I had no idea what to expect going into it, but the show is hilarious and touching and has great performances from legendary actors. But, best of all, even though we don’t live close anymore, watching it makes me feel connected to my daughter, because I know she’s watching it, too, from afar.” —Barbie Armstrong, mother of Lauren Huff