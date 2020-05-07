TV shows EW moms love to watch

"My daughter and I bonded over musical theater as she performed in school musicals, for which I volunteered as producer or costumer. Maureen is a theater person; I'm a music person. We absolutely love watching this show together — anticipating each new episode, especially the music and choreography. The storyline has just the right mix of drama and comedy with characters from both our age groups with whom we can identify. I also adore Zoey's sweater/blouse combos and her myriad of raincoats. From West Side Story to Hamilton, we both revel in watching dance numbers and these are astounding, especially on the streets of San Francisco, (a city we frequent to visit my other daughter) as we strive to recognize the city locations. This is the only television show since Seinfeld that I am excited to see each week. Though I am chomping at the bit to watch live, we wait to watch a recorded episode together as time permits — laughing and crying together as the story unfolds, rewatching the musical numbers. The show is perfect! It makes us happy!" —Luci Ursich, mother of Maureen Lee Lenker