Which TV finales are being impacted by coronavirus (and which aren't)

As the world steps up its measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Hollywood has been doing its part by postponing releases of tentpole movies and halting production on TV shows across the globe. The impact on the industry will be enormous and far-reaching — and it can't even be fathomed yet, as the situation is still unfolding rapidly. It's already the biggest shutdown since the 2007 -2008 writers' strike, which lasted three months. You may be wondering how your favorite TV show that's currently on the air — and headed toward a finale — will be impacted. Here, we look at which popular comedies, dramas and reality shows are impacted by the corona crisis — and which of them finished production in time to likely avoid delays. (Note: All sorts of options are being explored, including trimming the number of episodes in a show's season. The information below is tentative, subject to change, in flux, etc.)

American Idol (ABC)

The singing competition has filmed three Hollywood Week episodes. The plan to film two more pre-taped episodes before the live shows were to begin on Apr. 6 has been delayed, leaving the show's scheduling fate in question.

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Breaking Bad prequel already finished filming season 5 and is on schedule to air its finale on Apr. 20.

The Blacklist (NBC )

The James Spader-starting thriller also stopped production, which could impact plans to air the season 7 finale in May.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Andy Samberg’s cop comedy has already finished shooting its seventh season and is on track to bring you the season finale in late April.

Chicago Med/Chicago Fire/Chicago PD (NBC)

Production on Dick Wolf’s Chicago procedurals was halted due to the virus. The network was planning to air those season finales in May, but that is now up in the air.

Empire (FOX)

The music-business family drama halted production. The series finale was slated to run in May, but that plan is currently in flux.

Fargo (FX)

The long-awaited fourth season starring Chris Rock was supposed to get underway on Apr. 19 and most of its 10-episode season is in the can. But given that the show ceased production last week, FX is postponing the return indefinitely.

FBI (CBS)

The elite-agent drama also hit the pause button on production. Whether the season 2 finale will still air in May is up in the air.

The Flash (The CW)

Production on the speedy superhero drama came to a halt. The season 6 finale was slated for May, though it is unclear how that status will change.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The medical soap halted production, putting plans for the season 16 finale to air on May 16 in question.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

The tropical police drama had finished shooting its tenth and final season. The series finale will air on Apr. 3, as scheduled.

Homeland (Showtime)

The eighth and final season of the spy thriller wrapped production last year, so Carrie Mathison’s last assignment will conclude as planned in late April.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

The legal mystery had already concluded production on its sixth and final season, and is on track to unveil its series finale on May 14.

Insecure (HBO)

Issa Rae's comedy had already wrapped production on its fourth season. As planned, the season premiere will air April 12 and the season finale will debut June 14.

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer's spy thriller already wrapped production and is on schedule to air its season 3 finale in mid-June.

Last Man Standing (FOX)

The Tim Allen comedy was filming its season 8 finale when production was stopped. Fox was planning to air the finale in mid-May, although it is unclear how the production delay will impact that date.

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The costumed mystery competition has already wrapped production — and is planning to reveal its finale in mid-May, as scheduled.

Modern Family (ABC)

There will be no delay on the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker farewell; the tri-family comedy had already finished production on its 250th and final episode. The series finale will air on Apr. 8.

Mom (CBS)

Production was halted on the Anna Faris-Allison Janney comedy. The finale was scheduled for early May, though it could shift.

NCIS (CBS)

Mark Harmon's long-running naval procedural has suspended production. The season 17 finale is scheduled for May, though it's up in the air whether the show will be able to hit that date.

New Amsterdam (NBC)

The hospital drama was set to air its season 2 finale in May. It has paused production after the outbreak and its finale date is in flux.

Riverdale (The CW)

The dark teen thriller has suspended production. Its finale was slated to air May 15, though that plan could change.

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Patrick Stewart returned to Trek with a new drama earlier this year. All 10 episodes have been filmed, and the show is on schedule to unveil its season finale on Mar. 26. (Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery, by the way, has already been filmed and will be ready for launch later this year).

Supergirl (The CW)

The flying superhero drama also went on production hiatus. It's up in the sky, er, air, whether the season 5 finale will air in May, as previously scheduled.

Supernatural (The CW)

The sci-fi roadtrip drama halted production while filming its final episodes. The season 15 finale — which also serves as the series finale — was set to air May 18, but it is unclear whether that date will move.

Superstore (NBC)

The big-box comedy paused production before the season 5 finale was filmed. That episode, which was slated to air in May, was to be the farewell episode for departing star America Ferrera, so the situation remains fluid.

Survivor (CBS)

The entire 40th season of the reality competition has already been filmed, save for the vote reveal in the finale, which is a live event slated for mid-May. No decisions have been made about how that might be executed.

This Is Us (NBC)

The time-tripping family drama recently wrapped production on season 4 and is set to unveil its season finale on Mar. 24 as scheduled.

The Voice (NBC)

The singing competition already filmed episodes that are scheduled to air through the end of April. It's unclear how the production will handle its live shows and finale that are scheduled for May.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

The zombie drama wrapped production last year and will still unveil its season 10 finale on Apr. 12. (Production on season 11, which was to begin in May, has been postponed, and it could impact its premiere date. Meanwhile, Fear the Walking Dead was in the middle of shooting its sixth season and is now taking a three-week hiatus — in addition to a previously planned one-week hiatus. It was previously expected to debut in the summer, and that could very well change now.)

Westworld (HBO)

The sci-fi thriller finished filming all of season 3 before the virus hit, and is on target to air its finale in May.

Will & Grace (NBC)

The revived quartet already finished filming their 11th season (or the third season of its second incarnation). NBC is aiming to still air the series finale on Apr. 23.

This list will be updated as information is made available.

