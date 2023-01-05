The Scooby-Doo magic is how something so bland is also so weird. A doofus, a smarty, two boring beauties, and a talking dog drive to dark places in a bright van. Every week they find out a monster is just some guy scaring people away from his farm/family-run circus/defunct zoo/haunted hat factory. You could say the original series backwashed '60s counterculture into the American gothic tradition, with meddling kids easy-riding around ghastly swamp-water olds. C'mon, though, Hanna-Barbera was just having a laugh on a deadline.

Still, Velma dares to ask a big dumb question: What if the Scooby Gang were meta jerks who wanna bone? "This is my origin story," says Velma (voiced by producer Mindy Kaling) at the start of the HBO Max reboot premiering Jan. 12. The series flashes back to the high school prehistory of "the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever," when they variously hated or barely acknowledged each other. It's a prequel that re-casts diversely, re-orients sexually, and over-backstories generally. Should be fun, but it's a self-aware slog. Everyone talks like a TV writer who only knows TV writers. The nonstop references are nonstop ancient: Jill Stein, She's All That, the suspicious assertion that Band Geeks Being Weird equals comedy gold. "This is exactly what happened in my vlog about Lil Wayne!" someone says on TV in 2023. Velma is the new bland, a deconstructed canonical bonanza pulled right off the corporate assembly line. It's so extra it's minus.

Velma 'Velma' | Credit: HBO MAX

At Crystal Cove High School, Daphne (Constance Wu) is a popular mean girl orphan who deals drugs because of a dark family secret. Her boyfriend Fred (Glenn Howerton) personifies mediocre white richness. His mansion holds a dark secret — and he has teeny widdle privates, a subject of much conversation. "Shaggy" has become Norville (Sam Richardson), a school-newspaper striver friendzoned by his beloved Velma. He worries he's a beta male; remember that lame humor concept from 20 years ago?

In my possibly foggy recollection, Velma was the only one mentally equipped to actually solve crimes, unless Scooby pratfalled into the Rillain's Recret Readquarters. (For now, this reboot is dogless.) Now Velma is a misfit searching for her disappeared mother and investigating a maniac cutting girls' heads open. She exemplifies Kaling's brainy-thirsty persona, complaining about the patriarchal male gaze in the same episode where she has to subvert her best instincts to beg attractive classmates to "muster all your sexiness and lure everyone away with a sexy dance!"

A savvy kid investigates strange doings in a shadowtown full of family secrets: Sounds like Riverdale for anyone who doesn't remember Veronica Mars. Hot Archie certainly looms over any mature riff on toddler-safe pop culture. In the eight episodes made available from the 10-part debut season, Velma gradually uncovers serialized clues while teen dramedy swirls around. Her onetime bestie Daphne is her high school nemesis, though their dynamic evolves quickly before fading into the background. Some suspects are too suspicious too early. Velma keeps seeing a demonic hallucination, an enigma so nonsensical the show can only make jokes about its nonsensicality.

Some animated reboots honor their foundation by improving it. Think Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which Tolkienized an '80s toyline tie-in into a glittery cosmo-queer every-genre-ever saga. Velma settles for winky nods. "There's no world where I'm ever solving a mystery in an abandoned amusement park," Daphne promises, while Velma wonders, "Who would ever stop to put on a costume in the middle of a chase?" Cheap shots, but hey, some reboots should dumb-shame their predecessors. (Recall how Sealab 2021 used a forgotten Hanna-Barbera borefest as a toilet bowl for brain-bursting absurdity.) But Velma mostly replaces the old silly sensibility with crass name-droppy pointlessness. Adopted by two moms, Daphne declares she was "baptized on the set of Ellen." A eulogy for the latest attractive victim notes how "she was the rare slut that did not deserve to be murdered." Jesus Christ.

Velma is not white, obvs. Nor is she straight, which caused much excitement online. (A key subplot is a bit deflating on that front, though, less "She-Ra and Catra are dancing!" than "Alex kisses Marissa and Seth.") Obviously, anyone upset about these identity shifts is the worst. But beyond the conceptual wow of half-century-old characters suddenly having definable traits, Velma plays out like any other prequel. Learn the secret origin of Velma's glasses. Learn the secret origin of Why Velma Says "Jinkies!" The few fun ideas get buried under referential shenanigans. Sam Richardson nails sweetheart desperation in Norville, though I'm still unconvinced the Shaggy archetype is anything more than "Scoob!!!" screeched loud. Nasty humor can work even when it's a quarter funny — so god help me, I laughed at Fred inviting a potential romantic conquest to Hand Stuff Point. And Daphne's moms are married cops voiced by Jane Lynch and Wanda Sykes. Why can't that be a show, and not some franchise extension's J-plot?

"Normally origin stories are about tall handsome guys struggling with a burden of being handed even more power," Velma narrates. "And if they are about girls, it's usually like: Hey, what made this hot chick go crazy?" Look, male origins are terrible, end them all. But also, rude to Black Widow, Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, Rey, and most Catwomen. We're nowhere near origin equity, but it's a mark much missed to say female backstories are only Crazy Hotness. I think the joke's main target is a certain clown princess voiced elsewhere on HBO Max by Kaley Cuoco. Harley Quinn is surely Velma's ultraviolent-femslash touchstone, but that great cartoon is crazy with purpose. Batman drowned a while ago in a molten core of self-serious ponderousness wrapped in a candy shell of male grievance. It means something to re-orbit Gotham around funny bisexual supervillain girlfriends. Whereas you get the feeling Kaling and Velma showrunner Charlie Grandy could've wedged any inoffensive IP into their way-too-late parody of teen dramas. In the words of the philosopher: Ruh-roh. Grade: C

