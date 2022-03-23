Pachinko review: Is it too soon to crown the best show of 2022?

Watching Pachinko, the Apple TV+ adaptation of Min Jin Lee's bestselling historical novel, I kept thinking about that old Saturday Night Live sketch spoofing overly effusive reviews of The Sopranos. ("The Sopranos will one day replace oxygen as the thing we breathe in order to stay alive," raved the Chicago Tribune.) Apologies in advance if this review veers rhapsodical, but Pachinko — a sprawling, stunning drama chronicling four generations of an immigrant Korean family — is truly "it's time to start tossing around words like 'masterpiece'" TV.

Told in Korean, Japanese, and English, Pachinko jumps between multiple time periods, beginning with Japan's occupation of Korea during the first half of the 20th century. In a small fishing village in Busan, a teenage girl named Sunja (Minha Kim) lives a quiet life, traveling daily to the market and helping her widowed mother (Inji Jeong) run the local boarding house. Then Koh Hansu (Korean superstar Lee Min-ho) — the district's dashing and shady new fish broker, resplendent in his white suit and crisp fedora — falls for Sunja, and their clandestine romance ultimately forces her to leave her home and country.

More than a half-century later, Solomon (future superstar Jin Ha), an ambitious New York-based banker, arrives in Japan to help his company close a major real-estate deal in Tokyo. This rare trip home delights Solomon's father, Mozasu (Soji Arai), who runs a pachinko arcade in Osaka — though his grandmother, Sunja (Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn), wants assurances that Solomon will return to New York. "Your father may fool himself into thinking things have changed here for us Koreans," she says, "but I know better." Her skepticism is hard-won: Episodes flash back to Sunja's move to Osaka with the kindhearted Isak (Steve Sanghyun Noh) in 1931, a time when Koreans suffered harsh discrimination and financial oppression from the ruling Japanese. At first, Solomon scoffs at his grandmother's admonitions — but the longer he stays in Japan, the more relatable her worldview becomes.

"The whole Koreans versus Japanese situation — why can't people just get over that?" muses Solomon's American boss, Tom (Jimmi Simpson, delivering peak financial-bro). But for the characters in Pachinko, history is something that must be honored — escape is both impossible and ill-advised. The show's vibrant and joyful opening sequence features all of the characters dancing down the brightly lit aisles of a pachinko parlor — old Sunja in her granny tracksuit, young Sunjas (Minha and Yu-na Jeon, who plays the character as a child) in their hanboks. They dance to The Grass Roots' "Let's Live for Today," along with Solomon and Hansu, Mozasu and Isak — past and present, inextricably linked to the future.

Creator Soo Hugh (The Whispers) — who wrote or co-wrote all eight episodes — packs an impressive amount of story into the season. Still, she and directors Kogonada and Justin Chon never rush the characters, or their moments of elation and grief. While sharing a meal with a fellow Korean expat, Sunja takes a bite of rice. Her eyes fill with wonder, and then tears. "This is rice grown in our country," she marvels. It's a taste from her childhood, before the days when the Japanese arrived and took control of Korean farmers' crops. The series devotes an entire episode to the Kanto earthquake of 1923, skillfully weaving the events of that tragedy — and the mass murder of Koreans that followed — into Hansu's backstory.

Both Youn and Kim are phenomenal as Sunja, conveying an impressive spectrum of emotions — heartbreak, defiance, gratitude — through quiet intensity. Ha, such a standout in the weirdo sci-fi thriller Devs, makes a compelling transition to leading man as Solomon, whose go-getter confidence slowly gives way to a shrewd cynicism.

The series covers only a portion of Lee's nearly 500-page saga. I came out of it frantic for another chapter in Sunja's story — and knowing more about Korean-Japanese relations than I learned in four years of higher education. A beautiful, yearning testament to the concept of home, Pachinko may not replace oxygen in the near future, but it's definitely giving me life. Grade: A

The first three episodes of Pachinko premiere March 25 on Apple TV+.