Like everything else on social media, One Perfect Shot is beloved and despised. You might enjoy the Twitter account's frames from film history as a pleasant burst of curated cinephile joy. Or you may think the relentless focus on desktop-wallpaper-friendly visuals underrates crucial factors like contextual function, camera motion, the motion of objects within a frame, or just literally the entire concept of a motion picture.

I do not share Sorkin's fervent belief that self-righteous over-explainers will save the world with the power of their/his rhetoric. I do think One Perfect Shot is silly. Obviously, I had to check out Sorkin's episode of One Perfect Shot, the new HBO Max series inspired by the social media account.

Other directors featured this season include Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. In episode 2, creator Ava Duvernay introduces Sorkin as "one of the greatest screenwriters of our time," with a "definitive, genre-defining voice." Respectfully, Aaron Sorkin is a guy who writes about how smart egomaniacs who love the sound of their voice use their banter to fix society. Sometimes, he writes about the women who work with those guys. (The Social Network — a smart-egomaniac takedown — would be an outlier if Sorkin hadn't later called Mark Zuckerberg "a great entrepreneur, a visionary, and an incredible altruist.")

It takes 15 minutes for this episode to get to the "one perfect shot," out of a 26-minute running time. This is a clue that the makers of One Perfect Shot have zero faith in their stated purpose to explore in-depth how cinematic moments were made. After a longwinded tour of Sorkin's biography and copious dropping of the name "Steven Spielberg," we get to the nominal big money visual from Chicago 7:

This is the beginning of the 1968 Chicago Riot, when local law enforcement battled anti-war protestors. It is, at best, One Fine Shot. There are multiple planes of action — rare for Sorkin, who prefers to shoot undifferentiated medium angles of people talking. The focus shifts to create a mini-narrative: We see the protestors marching in the distance, with Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) onstage behind them. Then the police march in front of the camera, and begin firing tear gas.

Demerits: The lighting is dark enough for the image to look mulchy, yet flat enough to look like dress rehearsal. And this isn't even a single proper shot. The whole sequence is a flashback, intercut with Hayden later being interrogated by attorney William Kunstler (Mark Rylance). We see the police arrive; then, we see Kunstler talking about the protest; then, we cut back to the police firing the gas.

It's a telling strategy. To dramatize one of the most visceral moments in the history of counterculture protest, Aaron Sorkin keeps cutting from the action to people describing the action with Aaron Sorkin's dialogue.

Anyhow. In One Perfect Shot, Sorkin spends four minutes talking to editor Alan Baumgarten and producer Stuart Besser about this scene. There are lighthearted anecdotes about nearly filming in frozen Toronto. They describe their shameless overruse of archival footage like some kind of eureka innovation. "I am now going to step into the shot that we've chosen," says Sorkin, bidding his collaborators farewell.

The real horror begins.

Sorkin "walks" into a digital recreation of the protest. It looks bad. Very bad. So bad that you start to wonder if the makers of One Perfect Shot even know what good things look like. Remember that Discovery Channel show Animal Face-Off, where CGI animals would fight to the death for our entertainment? That's about the level of detail here. But instead of a walrus dueling a polar bear, it's just the prose-poet of cable-news bloviation walking through a plastic simulation of true-life American terror, prattling on about the cold Lake Michigan wind. (It doesn't help that One Perfect Shot does that pointlessly busy interview thing where the subject only talks to one specific camera, even as the editors cut to roving angles. So there are long, accidentally hilarious stretches when an off-center Sorkin speaks to nobody offscreen right.)

Sorkin is honest about his budgetary restraints, and the difficulty of working with a relatively few extras. "How do you turn 120 protestors," he asks, "into thousands and thousands?" I was very excited to hear the answer! This is real movie magic, kids! "Through a crowd duplication process called tiling," Sorkin answers, and suddenly there are three of him.

"You take the people in front, and you move them to the back," he gestures, and surely the only thing worse than three of him is OH GOD FIVE MORE AARON SORKINS JUST APPEARED. "You take the people who were in back, you move them to the front," now there are three rows. I count twelve Aaron Sorkins all talking in the same Aaron Sorkin voice, which is pretty much how every Aaron Sorkin dialogue scene sounds.

So, the "story" behind this "one perfect shot" is that the writer of Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip told the computer guys to make some people into some more people. Let this be our cinematic rallying cry, "Fix it in post!!!" There is no prominent discussion about different lenses, or even the type of camera used. Sorkin describes using wide shots and extreme close-ups to mask the small number of extras, but doesn't offer any other big ideas about tracking the chaos on a narrative level. We keep seeing archival footage of the event: Haunting, propulsive, enraging, fearfully human.

And then finally there is Aaron Sorkin, back inside the fearful Black Mirror simulation of his bland history. He signs his name in the air in bright neon text. After he walks away, his signature lingers. Behind "Aaron Sorkin," there is a large gas cloud. Seems about right.

Wait. Does this mean Michael Mann has to stand in a bad Nintendo 64-looking frozen version of the bank heist from Heat? [Checks episode 6 of One Perfect Shot]

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!

