Joe vs. Carole review: Not much new, pussycat

After two seasons of Netflix's Tiger King — along with BBC's Shooting Joe Exotic, Investigation Discovery's Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies, and Cover-Up, and Carole Baskin's Cage Fight on Discovery+ — you would think that we've learned everything worth knowing about former zookeeper Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage and his years-long rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Reader, we have. So here comes eight more hours of Exotic content in the form of Joe vs. Carole, Peacock's loopy-sad retelling of the story that captivated the globe two years ago. Though it's based on the Wondery podcast that first broke the tawdry tiger tale in 2019, Joe vs. Carole simply doesn't contain enough fresh insight to justify its existence today — despite game performances by the stars.

Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon) is just getting ready to begin her day when two Fish and Wildlife Service agents (Carie Kawa and Benedict Hardie) knock on her door in 2017. Baskin — along with her husband of 13 years, Howard (Kyle MacLachlan) — run a wildlife sanctuary called Big Cat Rescue, but the civil servants are not there for an inspection. Instead, they have a warning: A hitman is on his way to Tampa to murder Carole.

"How did it come to this?" sighs Carole wearily, as she and Howard subsequently shop for his-and-hers protection pistols. One "seven years earlier" title card later, Joe vs. Carole begins the long process of providing the answer most of us already know: The battle between amateur zookeeper Joe "Exotic" (John Cameron Mitchell) and Carole Baskin began in 2009, when she led an email campaign to pressure businesses to stop hosting his commercial cub-petting events. Their public feud spiraled in ever more outrageous ways until 2017, when Joe hired an ex-con named Allen Glover (Kenneth Radley) to take Carole out.

In one contrast to Tiger King, Joe vs. Carole (premiering March 3) spends a bit more time exploring the titular duo's lives before they became public figures. Flashbacks dramatize Carole's unhappy marriages to Michael Murdock (Rowan Chapman) and Don Lewis (David Wenham), as well as Joe's relationship with his beloved first husband, Brian Rhyne (Nic English), who died of complications from HIV in 2001. Too much of it, though, feels like Public Domain Theater, with prestige reenactments of thoroughly documented events: Joe's three-way wedding to Travis Maldonado (Nat Wolff) and John Finlay (Sam Keeley); those homemade "Joe Exotic for Governor" campaign ads; Carole and Howard's unusual wedding photos; and Carole's memorable first interview in Tiger King, decked out in a flower crown and kneeling next to a lion's cage.

All of those kooky characters from Tiger King are here, too: John Reinke (Brian Van Holt), the double amputee who manages the zoo; Jeff Lowe (Dean Winters), the gruff and shady investor who ultimately turns on Joe; Rick Kirkham (William Fichtner), the down-on-his-luck producer who attempts to sell a Joe Exotic reality show; Kelci "Saff" Saffery (Lex Mayson), who lost a hand to one of the zoo's tigers but remained a loyal employee.

Neither Maldonado-Passage nor Baskin participated in Joe vs. Carole, though they both were interviewed for the podcast on which it's based. After Peacock dropped the first trailer, Baskin noted in a statement, "My husband and I look forward to seeing Kate McKinnon and Kyle [MacLachlan]'s portrayal of us, even though we expect it will be a parody based on the trailer." She isn't wrong, exactly, but the show never fully commits to a tone — in part, it seems, because showrunner Etan Frankel (Animal Kingdom) can't bear to make either of his protagonists truly unlikable.

At times, Joe vs. Carole plays like pure spoof, with its on-the-nose needle drops (ABBA's "Tiger"; Tom Jones' "What's New, Pussycat?") and intentionally silly dialogue. "Take the laptop, leave the dildo," a FWS agent instructs her partner. Nor does McKinnon rein in her comedic prowess, whether transforming Carole's sloppy attempt to surveil a private zoo employee into a moment of lively slapstick, or putting a humorously exasperated spin on why rumors that she killed her second husband couldn't possibly be true: "You should see my meat grinder — you can't fit a person in there. You can't even fit a hand!"

While Tiger King leaned hard into gossip about Don Lewis' disappearance (much of it drummed up by Joe himself), Joe vs. Carole paints a far more sympathetic portrait of the Big Cat Rescue CEO. Here, she's a survivor — of a difficult childhood, of domineering husbands, of a self-described redneck who tried to have her killed. But Frankel's ennobling instinct also extends to Joe Exotic, beyond the legitimate discrimination he faced as gay man in Texas and Oklahoma in the 20th century. A jury convicted the real Joe of murdering five tigers at his zoo to "make room" for incoming big cats. On the show, Joe's motives are more benevolent, and the moment is depicted with heart-wrenching operatics; a mournful aria blares as the zookeeper, weeping, raises his pistol with a trembling hand. It's grossly uncomfortable — absolution by creative license. (Now seems like a good time to note that all the exotic animals in Joe vs. Carole are CGI.)

Not quite a parody, not really a drama — what and why is Joe vs. Carole? At the very least, it's a showcase: MacLachlan is immensely fun to watch as Harold, whose temperate charm and dad-jokes energy serve as a pleasing complement to his frank and eccentric wife. Mitchell, looking wiry and weathered under a bleach-blonde mullet and Joe's ever-present baseball cap, channels the flashy charisma and showman's flair that helped transform a guy born Joe Schreibvogel into the local celebrity known as Joe Exotic. But the actor is even stronger in the smaller moments, unearthing the loneliness and alienation that drove Joe Exotic to build a community of misfits to live and work with him at the zoo.

Indeed, the most affecting episode of Joe vs. Carole focuses largely on Travis Maldonado, who drifted into Joe's life when he was 19 — and died from an accidental gunshot wound on the zoo grounds just four years later. Wolff is heartbreaking as the hangdog and haunted young man. Imagine if someone had thought to make show about Travis, and all the other lost outcasts who joined Joe Exotic's dysfunctional menagerie. But what fun would that be, when you can just tell the same old story with bigger stars and more wigs? Grade: C+

