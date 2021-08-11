TV Reviews

True Story review: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes bolster flimsy thriller
Comedian Kevin Hart goes dark in Netflix's True Story, a Philadelphia-set mystery costarring Wesley Snipes.
The Wheel of Time review: Bland chosen ones lead Amazon's watchable fantasy
The search for the next Game of Thrones continues apace with Amazon's adaptation of Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy series.
Netflix's Cowboy Bebop review: A colorful, campy attempt at live-action anime doesn't justify itself
The new series from Netflix stars John Cho as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel — but why watch it over the original animated masterpiece?
The Shrink Next Door review: Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd will bum you out in this lightly comic tragedy
The Apple TV+ series adaptation of the true-crime podcast stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd as a hapless patient and his manipulative psychiatrist.
Yellowjackets review: What happens in the woods definitely won't stay there
Showtime's survival drama stars Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress as plane crash survivors with a sinister secret.
Dexter: New Blood review: It's not bad. But is it necessary?
Eight years after the awful lumberjack finale, Showtime's Dexter is back with a "limited series" that no one asked for — but hey, at least it's not terrible.
Colin in Black & White review: A challenging portrait of the athlete as a young man
The Netflix limited series from Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick features a star-making performance by Jaden Michael as young Kap.
Dopesick review: An American horror story that's all too real
Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever will break your heart in Hulu's harrowing drama about the origins of the opioid crisis in America.
Succession review: The long-delayed third season doesn't disappoint
Foundation review: An ambitious, expensive, and uneven adaptation of a sci-fi classic
Midnight Mass review: A deeply affecting tale of faith gone wrong
Ordinary Joe review: It's not extraordinary, but James Wolk is always worth watching

Emmys 2021 review: Is it any wonder people have stopped watching awards shows?

Despite Cedric the Entertainer's best efforts, the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards were an underwhelming affair.

Dave review: A potentially somber finale was unexpectedly lit
TV Reviews // August 11, 2021
Ultra City Smiths review: An ultra- great reason to subscribe to one more streaming service
TV Reviews // August 11, 2021
Heels review: A wrestling family's grudge match makes for good drama
TV Reviews // August 04, 2021
Ted Lasso review: Season 2 is sweeter, weirder, and almost as funny
TV Reviews // July 12, 2021
Dr. Death review: Joshua Jackson is chilling as a sinister spine surgeon
TV Reviews // July 08, 2021
The White Lotus review: A scathing class comedy that disturbs and delights
TV Reviews // July 07, 2021
Gossip Girl review: The HBO Max reboot is a sheep in wolf's clothing
TV Reviews // July 05, 2021
Did any teen TV show really survive graduation?
TV // June 29, 2021
Conan had an awkward farewell, but Conan O'Brien isn't going anywhere
TV Reviews // June 25, 2021
The 12 best TV shows of 2021 (so far)
TV Reviews // June 24, 2021
Dave review: Season 2 isn't so lil anymore
TV Reviews // June 11, 2021
Marvel's Phase of Future Past
TV Reviews // June 10, 2021
Kevin Can F**K Himself review: AMC's sitcom-wife satire puts style over substance
TV Reviews // June 07, 2021
We Are Lady Parts review: A punk-rock Britcom with heart
TV Reviews // May 28, 2021
Friends reunion review: HBO Max delivers the transponster of reunions
TV Reviews // May 26, 2021
The Nevers just got so much better. Is it too late?
TV Reviews // May 17, 2021
I've never played a Castlevania game, but I'm obsessed with the Netflix anime
TV Reviews // May 14, 2021
The Upshaws review: A fresh, funny family sitcom
TV Reviews // May 09, 2021
Hacks review: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder kill as comedians at odds
TV Reviews // May 05, 2021
The Underground Railroad review: An ambitious American odyssey, compelling even when it's flawed
TV Reviews // May 04, 2021
Girls5eva review: A solid sitcom that could be more than a nostalgia trip
TV Reviews // May 03, 2021
Pose season 3 review: Farewell to a werk of art
TV Reviews // April 28, 2021
What a weird Oscars: Review
Oscars // April 26, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier failed noble ambitions with limp storytelling: Review
TV Reviews // April 23, 2021
The Handmaid's Tale season 4 review: Guys, just end it already
TV Reviews // April 23, 2021
