Watch the Noah's Arc post-reunion Q&A hosted by Karamo Brown

Noah and his A.R.C. already came back for their 15th anniversary special, Noah's Arc: The Rona Chronicles. Now hear what the men behind the characters Noah, Alex, Ricky, and Chance, are up to now.

Queer Eye personality Karamo Brown joins the cast and creator of the cult classic Logo series for a Q+A that will reflect on the significance of the show, and whether or not it is ready for a reboot.

In addition to the show's core friend group, actors Darryl Stephens, Rodney Chester, Christian Vincent, and Doug Spearman, recurring cast members Jensen Atwood, Gregory Kieth, and Wilson Cruz join that Zoom, along with the show's creator Patrik-Ian Polk.

Not only is the event a celebration of the pioneering show about Black gay men navigating the dating scene in Los Angeles, it is a fundraiser that will provide money to various organizations serving the LGBTQ community in places like Birmingham, Detroit, and Oakland.

Watch the Noah's Arc Post-Reunion Q&A above, and then check out all the charities the fundraiser is supporting.

