Watch the first episode in EW's AMC reunion, and check back as we add a new video featuring more stars every day this week.

Watch All My Children cast reunion for EW's #UnitedAtHome series

You don't need to travel to Pine Valley to see its most memorable residents — the cast has come to your screen, as the first episode of EW's All My Children reunion series premiered Tuesday morning on EW.com and PeopleTV.com.

The first installment features Kelly Ripa (Hayley Vaughan), Mark Consuelo (Mateo Santos), Eva LaRue (Dr. Maria Santos Grey), and Sydney Penny (Julia Santos). EW will be celebrating the iconic soap opera — which aired on ABC for 41 years — all week, as part of our ongoing #UnitedAtHome initiative. The five-part EW Cast Reunions: All My Children series will debut a new live episode every day at 10 a.m. ET and two on Friday.

In addition to Ripa and Consuelos, EW's AMC Week will treat fans to appearances by Susan Lucci, Josh Duhamel, Leven Rambin, and many more. Episode 2 dropping on Wednesday will feature Michael E. Knight (Tad Martin), Cady McClain (Dixie Cooney Martin), Jennifer Bassey (Marian Colby Chandler), Jill Larson (Opal Cortlandt), and Darnell Williams (Jesse Hubbard).

The weeklong event is also for a good cause, with the AMC cast choosing to support Feeding America, which is putting food on the tables of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. For those who want to donate, please visit ew.com/allmychildrenreunion.

Check out the full list of cast members involved in the reunion: Jennifer Bassey, Tamara Braun, Justin Bruening, Rebecca Budig, Mark Consuelos, Josh Duhamel, Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Ricky Paull Goldin, Alexa Havins, Michael E. Knight, Jill Larson, Eva LaRue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Cady McClain, Billy Miller, Alicia Minshew, Sydney Penny, Kelly Ripa, Leven Rambin, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, Walt Willey, Darnell Williams, and Jacob Young.

Watch a clip from the first episode above, and check back for new installments every day this week.

EW Cast Reunions: All My Children is streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or by downloading the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

