Wanda Sykes, Tituss Burgess, Wilson Cruz, and Richard Brooks board Noah's Arc reunion episode

Not only is Noah's Arc coming back for The Rona Chronicles, the cult classic Logo series is also bringing in some virtual guests.

Joining the show's core four, played by Darryl Stephens, Rodney Chester, Christian Vincent, and Doug Spearman, are guest stars Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz, Tituss Burgess, and Richard Brooks.

The groundbreaking series — Logo's first scripted effort — centered on four Black gay men named Noah, Alex, Ricky, and Chance, as they navigated relationships with friends and lovers in Los Angeles. The show, created by Patrik-Ian Polk, ran from 2005 to 2006. After ending on a cliffhanger, a feature-length conclusion titled Noah's Arc: Jumping the Broom was released theatrically in 2008.

The reunion takes place 10 years after Wade (Jensen Atwood) and Noah's wedding, with the four pals now in the middle of a worldwide public health crisis and global social justice movement. While Sykes, Burgess, and Brooks are all new to the show, Cruz returns to his recurring role as Dr. Junito Vargas.

To celebrate the show's 15th anniversary, Noah's Arc: The Rona Chronicles will premiere concurrently on Logo, Entertainment Weekly, GLAAD, and Patrik-Ian Polk Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook pages on Sunday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Before the episode, there will be a tailgate party featuring clips from the series and testimonial videos from fans. After the episode, the cast will stay for a Noah's Arc Post-Reunion Q&A moderated by Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and streaming on EW.com.

The event is presented by Gilead Sciences and will raise money for various Black LGBTQ non-profit organizations like Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI) and Casa Ruby.

For more information on the event, check out the event page and/or the charity fundraiser it's supporting.

