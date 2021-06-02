Jennifer Aniston still 'basking' in Friends reunion joy as she shares more behind-the-scenes pics

She's still getting by with a little help from her Friends.

Jennifer Aniston continues to feel the joy from the HBO Max Friends reunion — and she's sharing more of it with all of us.

The actress gave fans another peek behind the scenes of the special this week, posting a slew of pics from the event on her Instagram.

She opened her slideshow with a shot of herself taking a selfie with the rest of the OG cast. There's also a snap of the Biebers — Justin and Hailey — alongside Aniston's TV love interest (and onetime crush) David Schwimmer on the famed orange couch.

"When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - @_schwim_'s face says it all," Aniston captioned that pic. (The Biebs was actually born just a few months before Friends first premiered in 1994.)

Aniston also shared a photo showing her cuddled up with season 1 director James Burrows. He was actually the reason the cast previously reunited in 2016 (sans Matthew Perry, who appeared via recorded video because he was in the U.K. rehearsing for a play) on a large red couch, as NBC aired a tribute to the director of Friends, Cheers, Taxi, and Will & Grace.

Friends: The Reunion Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow in the 'Friends' reunion special | Credit: Terence Patrick/HBO Max

"Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you⁣," Aniston wrote alongside her slideshow, which concluded with an artist's rendering of the super-six in front of the fountain.

Aniston isn't the only cast member still in Friends mode. Over Memorial Day weekend, Courteney Cox shared a video showing her recreating her infamous Monica and Ross dance from the show. But instead of reteaming with Schwimmer, she recruited longtime pal Ed Sheeran.

