Everything we know about the Friends reunion special

The past year has been difficult for everyone for so many reasons, whether your job's a joke, you're broke, or your love life's DOA. But thankfully, the Friends reunion will be there for you soon, despite the many pandemic delays.

So when exactly will you be able to watch all your favorite Friends stars reunite to talk about the show that launched their careers more than 25 years ago? What can you expect from the special? EW rounded up everything we know about the Friends reunion to help prepare you for the upcoming pop culture celebration.

When will the reunion debut?

While the reunion special was originally planned to be available to stream when HBO Max launched in May 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic ruined that timeline, since the cast couldn't film together. But on April 11, the Friends Instagram account revealed that the special has wrapped, meaning we're one major step closer to finally seeing it on our TVs (and computers, phones, tablets, etc., however you may enjoy your entertainment).

Unfortunately, HBO Max has not yet announced a premiere date — but since the biggest hurdle was figuring out a way to safely film all six stars together during the pandemic, the hard part is officially out of the way. (Clap! Clap! Clap! Clap!)

How can I watch the reunion?

You'll need an HBO Max subscription to partake in all the Friends reunion fun. In the meantime, the full series is currently available to stream on HBO Max, so you can rewatch all 10 seasons again (and again, and again…) while you wait.

Who returned for the reunion?

This is the first time that all six main Friends stars, plus co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, will be appearing together for a reunion. There was another Friends reunion back in 2016, but Perry did not participate. And with all the production delays caused by the pandemic (and producers opting to not film it over Zoom), anticipation has been ramping up now for more than a year. Could we be any more excited?

What will the reunion be like?

HBO Max loves keeping the full details of the special under wraps more than the Friends group loves their Central Perk couch, but here's what we do know: It's not going to be a revival episode. The reunion will be unscripted, so the six actors won't be reprising their roles for any new scenes. They will instead be participating in a talk-show-style conversation looking back on their memories of filming the show and more. Schwimmer confirmed that in an interview on The Graham Norton Show, but he did tease that "there is one section I don't want to give away where we all read something." So take that as you will!

Shot over three days, the reunion will also include iconic props and set pieces along with some behind-the-scenes footage to excite everyone from the casual Friends viewers to the most passionate fans. Before the pandemic derailed the original plans for the taping, the idea was to reunite the Friends cast and creators on the show's original soundstage in front of a live studio audience, just like how the show was always filmed. Due to COVID precautions, that might have been changed.

We'll just have to wait until the special is available to stream on HBO Max to find out how the one with the reunion actually ended up.

