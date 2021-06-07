David Schwimmer isn't over the Friends reunion, and neither are we

David Schwimmer isn't going to let the Friends cast reunion fade into recent memory.

The actor was not on a break from social media Monday. Nope, the man who played paleontologist Ross Geller gave us even more photos from behind the scenes of the super-six's HBO Max reunion.

Like he did last Friday, Schwimmer shared another carousel of photos on his Instagram, this time titled "Reunion Snaps: Part Two." This slide show featured a number of touching photos, and the one we were all waiting for — a Ross and Rachel pic (read: a shot of him with his love interest from the series, Jennifer Aniston).

"After a very long day, last hug of the night," Schwimmer captioned that particular shot.

He also shared the one from a table read, as his second pic, and the one from the cast huddle before the reunion.

"Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together…" Schwimmer captioned the set of snaps, which opened with the one showing the sextet with reunion director Ben Winston.

Aniston reposted a couple of Schwimmer's shots on her Instagram story, including the one with Ross and Rachel (her and Schwimmer), and the one with Winston.

"Thank you @mrbenwinston," Aniston wrote. "We couldn't have been in better hands. You're a creative unicorn and we love and appreciate you and your incredible team."

The Friends cast members have been keeping us glued to their socials lately. Over the weekend, Courteney Cox was joined on her Insta by Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of "Tiny Dancer" dedicated to Lisa Kudrow.

Kudrow corrected them, though, on, you know, the lyrics.

In her response video, just like Phoebe did on Friends, she sang, "Hold me close, young Tony Danza," instead of the actual song's lyrics.

And we're not over that either.

Be sure to check out all of EW's Friends reunion coverage.

