The reunited AMC stars tell EW what it's like to get replaced in the middle of a hug or walk in on Quentin Tarantino watching you get tortured.

All My Children stars on wild mid-scene recasting, Tarantino watching the show

All My Children type TV Show network ABC genre Soaps

Watch episode 3 of EW Cast Reunions: All My Children streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Fans were shocked when All My Children replaced actress Alexa Havins as Babe Carey mid-scene in 2007, but it turns out there was no drama behind the scenes.

On episode 3 of EW's Cast Reunions: All My Children on Thursday, Bobbie Eakes, who played Babe's mom Krystal Carey on the show, says Havins left on her own accord and everyone supported her choice. But being that it was AMC, the team still wanted the actress' goodbye to be memorable.

"Oh, that was crazy, that was wild. I don't think it had ever been done," Eakes said. "They did a scene where I go into a hug with my daughter Babe, Krystal goes into a hug, and then when we pulled out, it was a different girl."

They hired actress Amanda Baker to replace her as Babe, which Havins says "was awesome."

"It's so classic soap," she adds in the video.

We agree, although it seems tame compared to the infamous "death by pancake" storyline that other AMC alums discussed on Wednesday's reunion episode.

Eakes says a lot of viewers misunderstood the mid-scene swap, and assumed Havins was fired and forced to film it.

"I don't think people realized that this was your choice to leave, and so I know a lot of fans were going, 'How did they make her do that? that's awful,'" Eakes tells her former costar. "I had to explain to people, 'No, everybody was cool about it, it's OK."

The other reunited cast members also talk about their final days on the show, and Billy Miller shares a story that was both on-brand for AMC and for one apparent celeb fan of the series.

In the clip below, the actor, who played the conniving Richie Novak, recalls how his character's demise in 2008 involved being tortured by four women in silk clothing, and how he once ran into Quentin Tarantino watching it.

"These are very petite women, and they traipse the woods this way, as you do. Then they tortured me with a hot poker," he describes. "Hilarity ensued. And then Missy finished me off with a crowbar."

Later, when Miller was stuck at the airport in New York trying to find a flight, an airline employee and AMC fan hooked him up with a ticket. That wasn't the best part though — when he went to the lounge, he saw Tarantino watching his character's torture scene.

"I'm sitting there, and this scene is playing on the screen, me being poked," he said. "I look over to my right, there's Tarantino having a drink watching this, and I'm like, 'I wish I knew how to make this work for my favor.'"

The All My Children reunion is part of EW's ongoing #UnitedAtHome series. A new episode will drop every day at 10 a.m. ET with two being released on Friday. The weeklong event is also for a good cause, with the AMC cast choosing to support Feeding America, which is putting food on the tables of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. For those who want to donate, please visit ew.com/allmychildrenreunion.

Watch both clips above, and see full episodes from the reunion here.

Related content: