"I started to black out," Lucci says during a virtual reunion with her AMC costars while remembering the night she won Best Actress.

Susan Lucci on breaking her Emmy-losing streak, plus the All My Children cast talks possible reboot

All My Children type TV Show network ABC genre Soaps

Watch episode 4 of EW Cast Reunions: All My Children streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

For 18 years straight, All My Children star Susan Lucci's name was synonymous with her losing streak at the Daytime Emmy Awards. But in 1999, the soap opera icon got the last laugh when she finally won Best Actress.

During episode 4 of EW's Cast Reunions: All My Children, Lucci, who played vixen Erica Kane on AMC from 1970 to 2011, says she'll always remember that night when The Theater at Madison Square Garden erupted in cheers to celebrate her well-deserved achievement — even if she hadn't fully realized she had nabbed the award.

The actress says the Daytime Emmys' change in venue from Radio City Music Hall to MSG — which bills itself as the world's most famous arena and is home to the New York Knicks — had her confused at first.

"I hear [presenter] Shemar Moore, when he opened the envelope," she says in the above video. "When he said, 'The streak is over,' I thought he was announcing the playoff scores... I thought, 'Isn't that nice? They decided to fill everybody in.' When he said my name, I didn't hear it," she continues. "After I think, what was the ninth time, I started to black out, I don't know if it was self-protective... My biggest fear [was] that someday, I might just think they called my name and go up there."

When she finally made it to the stage to accept her award, Lucci says she felt her legs "going to Jell-O" and barely knew where she was. However, when she saw the audience, including her AMC castmate Kelly Ripa, giving her a standing ovation, it all sank in for her.

"It was just incredible... I was totally blown away," she shares. "I'll never forget the warmth that was pouring out to me."

Episode 4 also features AMC alums Walt Willey (Jackson Montgomery), Leven Rambin (Ava Benton/Lily Montgomery), Alicia Minshew (Kendall Hart Slater), Eden Riegel (Bianca Montgomery), and Tamara Braun (Reese Williams). When the costars were asked if they'd be up for a reboot of the soap, which went off the air in 2011 after 41 years on ABC and was revived as a short-lived web series in 2013, the answer was unanimous: Yes!

In the clip below, Lucci immediately expresses interest, but cautions only if the reboot is "in the right hands."

Willey says all of his former castmates would jump at the chance to return to Pine Valley. "I don't think that any of us — if the time was right — would say no to that!" he says. "It's such a wonderful piece of Americana. The fans who loved us so much, and we love them just as much. We'd do it for them.

In the full episode, the actors also talk about the complexity of Erica Kane, the show's boundary-breaking legacy, and Willey reveals what it was like playing the father of both Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman.

The All My Children reunion is part of EW's ongoing #UnitedAtHome series. New episodes have dropped every day this week at 10 a.m. ET, and the final two installments were released today. The event is also for a good cause, with the AMC cast choosing to support Feeding America, which is putting food on the tables of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. For those who want to donate, please visit ew.com/allmychildrenreunion.

Watch both clips above, and see full episodes from the reunion here.

