10 TV reboots that should have never been made

Knight Rider (2008)

"Michael, are you all right?" If you were explaining the plot of Knight Rider to an alien, you'd probably stop yourself somewhere around "So there's this guy? And he's got, like, a talking car?" because it sounds a bit… silly. But we humans do adore our automobiles, and the creators know it. KITT the car is bulletproof, fireproof, and can go really, really fast. But the thing that matters most is that KITT can talk, and the co-dependent relationship between car and driver is familiar to anyone who's ever gotten behind the wheel.

Of course, the original Knight Rider wouldn't have worked without David Hasselhoff, a square-jawed, self-deprecating Ken doll with a blue-steel stare who treated KITT like a slightly annoying best buddy. The original KITT was voiced by William Daniels (St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World), while the new one had Val Kilmer, who can't be faulted for the fiasco — that blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the producers.

We have SO many questions for them, like: Why was the reboot so deadly serious? Why did you cast actors who weren't funny? And WHY, in the name of all that is unleaded, did you mess with the car? Changing it from a Pontiac to a Ford was one thing. But changing it into a Ford that…uh…changed is another. What is this, Transformers? Why is KITT having some kind of CGI-enhanced panic attack, flipping from a sports car into a truck and back into a sports car? And featuring the "Ford" logo so prominently was just gross.

The original was especially beloved by 12-year-old boys, many who grew up to become TV critics, apparently, because the amount of pure rage hurled at this reboot was… something. When writers get mad, they hurl insults like nobody's business, calling the new Knight Rider "incompetent," "vacuous," "barely coherent," "absurd," "cheap," and "convoluted." Luckily for them (and us!) the re-runs will live on, along with The Hoff.