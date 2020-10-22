Viola Davis, Harry Hamlin, Julianna Margulies, Dulé Hill, and more stars who've played lawyers on TV are here to recruit real-life lawyers for an important cause.

Famous TV lawyers from Law & Order, Suits, L.A. Law, and more issue plea for real lawyers in new PSA

Lawyers from some of your favorite TV shows have an urgent call to action for all the real-life lawyers out there to help protect the right to vote.

They may only play lawyers on TV but they're doing what they can to reach real lawyers with real potential to help in the "election of our lifetime," according to Davis. It's like the "Imagine" video ... but with an actual purpose.

The volunteer program We The Action connects those that join the Task Force with Democratic voting organizations to help staff remote voter hotlines, serve as poll workers and observers, and cure mail-in ballots across the country. "It is essential that we do everything we can to make sure that everyone who is eligible can cast their vote," Margulies says in the video.

"Now you can do your part," Carrie Preston (The Good Wife and The Good Fight) says. "Take action."

Watch the full PSA above. And real lawyers can sign up at WeTheAction.org/2020 now to join the effort to protect the right to vote.