Famous TV lawyers from Law & Order, Suits, L.A. Law, and more issue plea for real lawyers in new PSA
Viola Davis, Harry Hamlin, Julianna Margulies, Dulé Hill, and more stars who've played lawyers on TV are here to recruit real-life lawyers for an important cause.
Lawyers from some of your favorite TV shows have an urgent call to action for all the real-life lawyers out there to help protect the right to vote.
Iconic TV lawyers like Viola Davis from How to Get Away With Murder, Julianna Margulies from The Good Wife, Dulé Hill and Gina Torres from Suits, and more have teamed up with We The Action for a star-studded PSA aimed at recruiting actual lawyers to join We The Action’s Election 2020 Task Force to play a critical role in ensuring that people are able to exercise their right to vote – and have it count.
They may only play lawyers on TV but they're doing what they can to reach real lawyers with real potential to help in the "election of our lifetime," according to Davis. It's like the "Imagine" video ... but with an actual purpose.
The volunteer program We The Action connects those that join the Task Force with Democratic voting organizations to help staff remote voter hotlines, serve as poll workers and observers, and cure mail-in ballots across the country. "It is essential that we do everything we can to make sure that everyone who is eligible can cast their vote," Margulies says in the video.
"Now you can do your part," Carrie Preston (The Good Wife and The Good Fight) says. "Take action."
The PSA also includes Christine Baranski and Josh Charles from The Good Wife; Quincy Tyler Bernstine from Power; Paul Giamatti from Billions; Harry Hamlin and Alan Rachins from L.A. Law; Carey Lowell and Sam Waterston from Law & Order; and Stephanie March and Raul Esparza from Law & Order: SVU.
Watch the full PSA above. And real lawyers can sign up at WeTheAction.org/2020 now to join the effort to protect the right to vote.
