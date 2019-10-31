See what the hosts of GMA, Today, and more dressed up as for Halloween

By Ruth Kinane
October 31, 2019 at 12:31 PM EDT

Halloween 2019 on GMA, Today, and more

Lou Rocco/ABC

There’s no Halloween party like a morning/daytime talk show Halloween party! Every year, the hosts of all your favorite network chat shows go all out when it comes to dressing up in topical and classic costumes to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve — and 2019 was no exception. Just look at the ladies of The View taking on Pennywise, The Shining twins, Carrie, and Cats! Click through for more Halloween fun from this year’s daytime shows. 

Good Morning America

Paula Lobo/ABC

The Good Morning America co-anchors headed back to the ’70s recreating the groovy looks of some of the biggest icons from that decade as they channeled Studio 54.  

Good Morning America

Paula Lobo/ABC

Robin Roberts took on Donna Summer’s look and Michael Strahan, Whit Johnson, and Gio Benitez boogied as The Bee Gees, while Lara Spencer got her Liza Minnelli on. Ginger Zee was Olivia Newton-John from Xanadu as Amy Robach turned back time to recreate Cher with Sara Haines as her Sonny. Sam Champion transformed into one of The Village People.

Robin Roberts as Donna Summer

Paula Lobo/ABC
Lara Spencer as Liza Minnelli

Paula Lobo/ABC

Ginger Zee as Olivia Newton-John from Xanadu

Paula Lobo/ABC
Amy Robach and Sara Haines as Sonny and Cher

Paula Lobo/ABC
Michael Strahan, Gio Benitez, and Whit Johnson as the Bee Gees

Paula Lobo/ABC
Sam Champion as one of the Village People, accompanied by a life-size cut-out of the rest of the group

Paula Lobo/ABC
Strahan, Haines and Palmer dedicated the third hour of GMA to unique costumes inspired by drawings submitted by kid viewers.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
Today

NBC News’ TODAY

Over on the Today show, the gang went all out for its Everybody Dance theme, dressing up as the most famous dancers from TV and movies.

Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist as Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing

NBC News’ TODAY
Of course they nailed the iconic lift.

NBC News’ TODAY
Craig Melvin and Al Roker as Will Smith and Carlton Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

NBC News’ TODAY
Dylan Dreyer as Elaine Benes from Seinfeld

NBC News’ TODAY
Hoda Kotb as John Travolta's Tony Manero from Saturday Night Fever

NBC News’ TODAY
Peter Alexander as Kevin Bacon's character in Footloose

NBC News’ TODAY
Carson Daly as Danny from Grease alongside Savannah Guthrie’s Sandy.

NBC News’ TODAY
Sheinelle Jones as Janet Jackson in her Rhythm Nation phase

NBC News’ TODAY
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson as Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres as Cardi B, with the real Cardi B.

Jason Momoa as Elvis Presley

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Kalen Allen as Beyoncé on The Ellen DeGeners Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as Will Smith's Genie from Aladdin

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Access Daily

Courtesy Access Daily

Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, and Scott Evans revisited the ’80s as Cobra Kai from Karate Kit, Sophia from The Golden Girls and Eddie Murphy in Delirious.

Live With Kelly and Ryan

David M. Russell/Disney-ABC

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as cowboys inspired by Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road” on their Halloween episode.

Kelly Ripa as Morticia and Wednesday, Ryan Seacrest as Pugsley, Mark Consuelos as Gomez, and Art Moore as Fester from The Addams Family

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Wednesday and Pugsley Addams.

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Ripa as Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs.

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Ryan Seacrest as Pennywise

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Kelly Ripa as Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos as Morticia and Gomez Addams

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Kelly Ripa as the titular character from Carrie 

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Kelly Ripa as Regan MacNeil from The Exorcist

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Kelly Ripa as Drew Barrymore's character in Scream

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Ripa and Seacrest as Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI
Ripa and Seacrest channeled Katy Perry and Taylor Swfit as burger and fries.