See what the hosts of GMA, Today, and more dressed up as for Halloween

Halloween 2019 on GMA, Today, and more
There’s no Halloween party like a morning/daytime talk show Halloween party! Every year, the hosts of all your favorite network chat shows go all out when it comes to dressing up in topical and classic costumes to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve — and 2019 was no exception. Just look at the ladies of The View taking on Pennywise, The Shining twins, Carrie, and Cats! Click through for more Halloween fun from this year’s daytime shows.
Good Morning America
The Good Morning America co-anchors headed back to the ’70s recreating the groovy looks of some of the biggest icons from that decade as they channeled Studio 54.
Good Morning America
Robin Roberts took on Donna Summer’s look and Michael Strahan, Whit Johnson, and Gio Benitez boogied as The Bee Gees, while Lara Spencer got her Liza Minnelli on. Ginger Zee was Olivia Newton-John from Xanadu as Amy Robach turned back time to recreate Cher with Sara Haines as her Sonny. Sam Champion transformed into one of The Village People.
Robin Roberts as Donna Summer
Lara Spencer as Liza Minnelli
Ginger Zee as Olivia Newton-John from Xanadu
Amy Robach and Sara Haines as Sonny and Cher
Michael Strahan, Gio Benitez, and Whit Johnson as the Bee Gees
Sam Champion as one of the Village People, accompanied by a life-size cut-out of the rest of the group
Strahan, Haines and Palmer dedicated the third hour of GMA to unique costumes inspired by drawings submitted by kid viewers.
Today
Over on the Today show, the gang went all out for its Everybody Dance theme, dressing up as the most famous dancers from TV and movies.
Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist as Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing
Of course they nailed the iconic lift.
Craig Melvin and Al Roker as Will Smith and Carlton Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Dylan Dreyer as Elaine Benes from Seinfeld
Hoda Kotb as John Travolta's Tony Manero from Saturday Night Fever
Peter Alexander as Kevin Bacon's character in Footloose
Carson Daly as Danny from Grease alongside Savannah Guthrie’s Sandy.
Sheinelle Jones as Janet Jackson in her Rhythm Nation phase
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson as Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Ellen DeGeneres as Cardi B, with the real Cardi B.
Jason Momoa as Elvis Presley
Kalen Allen as Beyoncé on The Ellen DeGeners Show
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as Will Smith's Genie from Aladdin
Access Daily
Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, and Scott Evans revisited the ’80s as Cobra Kai from Karate Kit, Sophia from The Golden Girls and Eddie Murphy in Delirious.
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as cowboys inspired by Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road” on their Halloween episode.