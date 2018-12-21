The exclusive first look at 2019's biggest TV shows

Seija Rankin
December 21, 2018 at 02:20 PM EST
<p><strong>Stars:&nbsp;</strong>Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant</p> <p><strong>Premiere Date:&nbsp;</strong>Spring 2019</p> <p><strong>Network:&nbsp;</strong>HBO</p> <p>See more details about the&nbsp;<em>Deadwood</em> movie <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/12/19/deadwood-movie-photos/">here</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Deadwood

Stars: Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: HBO

See more details about the Deadwood movie here

Warrick Page/HBO
Stars: Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: HBO

See more details about the Deadwood movie here
Deadwood

Stars: Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: HBO

See more details about the Deadwood movie here

Warrick Page/HBO
Stars: Theo James, George Clooney, Kyle Chandler

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: Hulu

See more about Catch-22 here
Catch-22

Stars: Theo James, George Clooney, Kyle Chandler

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: Hulu

See more about Catch-22 here

Philipe Antonello/Hulu
Stars: Theo James, George Clooney, Kyle Chandler

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: Hulu

See more about Catch-22 here
Catch-22

Stars: Theo James, George Clooney, Kyle Chandler

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: Hulu

See more about Catch-22 here

Philipe Antonello/Hulu
Stars: Theo James, George Clooney, Kyle Chandler

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: Hulu

See more about Catch-22 here
Catch-22

Stars: Theo James, George Clooney, Kyle Chandler

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: Hulu

See more about Catch-22 here

Philipe Antonello/Hulu
Stars: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ben Daniels

Premiere Date: 2019

Network: Netflix
The Crown

Stars: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ben Daniels

Premiere Date: 2019

Network: Netflix

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix
Stars: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ben Daniels

Premiere Date: 2019

Network: Netflix
The Crown

Stars: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ben Daniels

Premiere Date: 2019

Network: Netflix

Des Willie/Netflix
Stars: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: BBC America

See more about Killing Eve here.
Killing Eve

Stars: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: BBC America

See more about Killing Eve here.

Aimee Spinks/BBC America
Stars: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: BBC America

See more about Killing Eve here.
Killing Eve

Stars: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: BBC America

See more about Killing Eve here.

Aimee Spinks/BBC America
Stars: Katherine McNamara, Will Tudor

Premiere Date: February 25

Network: Freeform
Shadowhunters

Stars: Katherine McNamara, Will Tudor

Premiere Date: February 25

Network: Freeform

John Medland/Freeform
Stars: Khary Payton and Jason Spisak

Premiere Date: January 4

Network: DC Universe
Young Justice

Stars: Khary Payton and Jason Spisak

Premiere Date: January 4

Network: DC Universe

Warner Bros. Animation
Stars: Charlotte Hope, Aaron Cobham, and Stephanie Levi-John

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: Starz
The Spanish Princess

Stars: Charlotte Hope, Aaron Cobham, and Stephanie Levi-John

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: Starz

Starz Entertainment, LLC
Stars: Nigel Thatch and Forest Whitaker

Premiere Date: Fall 2019

Network: Epix
Godfather of Harlem

Stars: Nigel Thatch and Forest Whitaker

Premiere Date: Fall 2019

Network: Epix

David Lee/Epix
Stars: Julianna Margulies, Noah Emmerich, Topher Grace, James D'Arcy, and Robert Sean Leonard 

Premiere Date: May 2019

Network: Nat Geo
The Hot Zone

Stars: Julianna Margulies, Noah Emmerich, Topher Grace, James D’Arcy, and Robert Sean Leonard 

Premiere Date: May 2019

Network: Nat Geo

Amanda Matlovich/National Geographic
Stars: Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, Jordan Fisher, Brennin Hunt, Tinashe, Valentina, Mario

Premiere Date: January 27

Network: Fox
Rent

Stars: Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, Jordan Fisher, Brennin Hunt, Tinashe, Valentina, Mario

Premiere Date: January 27

Network: Fox

Pamela Littky/Fox
Stars: Owen Wilson, Necar Zadegan, Michael Keaton

Premiere Date: February 20

Network: IFC
Documentary Now!

Stars: Owen Wilson, Necar Zadegan, Michael Keaton

Premiere Date: February 20

Network: IFC

IFC
Stars:  Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Premiere Date: 2019

Network: BET
First Wives

Stars:  Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Premiere Date: 2019

Network: BET

Karolina Wajtasik
Stars: Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba

Premiere Date: April 2019

Network: Spectrum
L.A.'s Finest

Stars: Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba

Premiere Date: April 2019

Network: Spectrum

Erica Parise/Sony Pictures Television & Spectrum Originals
Stars: Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings

Premiere Date: Summer 2019

Network: ABC
NOS4A2

Stars: Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings

Premiere Date: Summer 2019

Network: ABC

Zach Dilgard/AMC
Stars: Patricia Arquette, Joey King

Premiere Date: March 20

Network: Hulu
The Act

Stars: Patricia Arquette, Joey King

Premiere Date: March 20

Network: Hulu

Brownie Harris/Hulu
Stars: Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus

Premiere Date: February 10

Network: AMC

See more about The Walking Dead here
The Walking Dead

Stars: Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus

Premiere Date: February 10

Network: AMC

See more about The Walking Dead here

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
Stars: Mark Hamill, Tom Cullen

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: History
Knightfall

Stars: Mark Hamill, Tom Cullen

Premiere Date: Spring 2019

Network: History

See more about The Walking Dead here

Larry Horricks/HISTORY
Stars: Eva Longoria, Demián Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez

Premiere Date: June 17

Network: ABC
Grand Hotel

Stars: Eva Longoria, Demián Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez

Premiere Date: June 17

Network: ABC

Byron Cohen/ABC
