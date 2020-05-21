The best TV deals to shop this Memorial Day — including a Samsung TV for $1,500 off
Perfect for nonstop streaming.
While Memorial Day usually signals the transition from spring into summer, the holiday will look very different for most this year. Many in the country remain on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there will be fewer blockbuster theater releases and poolside parties than before. However, one thing that remains consistent is the amount of Memorial Day deals happening right now, especially for TVs.
With the whole world streaming more movies and shows at home than ever, many are looking for a TV screen refresh. Retailers like Best Buy have tons of deals to shop, including Samsung, Sony, Insignia, and LG 4K TVs. There are tons of Memorial Day TV deals to shop right now if you know where to look, and luckily, you won’t have to look far — we’ve rounded up the 14 best TV deals to shop online below.
All the discounted Samsung, Sony, and LG screens we’ve included come with smart TV capabilities, so you can easily stream programs from Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on the big screen. Samsung is even offering its 65-inch state-of-the-art Q900 8K TV for $1,500 off right now, and you can save up to $1,000 on its newest 82-inch 8K TV.
You can also find Sony’s 75-inch 4K TV for up to $500 off at Best Buy, and LG’s top-rated 65-inch TV that has more than 800 reviews is $50 off. Take a look below at the best Memorial Day TV sales to shop now.
Samsung Memorial Day TV deals
- 55" Class Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $899.99 (orig. $999.99) at samsung.com or bestbuy.com
- 65" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV, $$3,499.99 (orig. $4,999.99) at samsung.com
- 75" Class Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $1,499.99 (orig. $1,699.99) at samsung.com or bestbuy.com
- 75" Class Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $1,999.99 (orig. $2,199.99) at samsung.com
- 75" Class Q90T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $3,499.99 (orig. $3,799.99) at samsung.com
- 82" Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV, $5,999.99 (orig. $6,999.99) at samsung.com
- 82" Class Q90R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV, $5,299.99 (orig. $6,499.99) at samsung.com
Sony Memorial Day TV deals
- 55" X800H Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR, $749.99 (orig. $999.99) at bestbuy.com
- 65" X800H Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR, $899.99 (orig. $1,199.99) at bestbuy.com
- 75" XBR X800H 4K UHD TV with HDR, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at bestbuy.com
LG Memorial Day TV deals
- 55" OLED B9 Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,399.99) at bestbuy.com
- 65 LED Nano 8 Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR, $849.99 (orig. $899.99) at bestbuy.com
- 65" LED Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR, $999.99 (orig. $1,199.99) at bestbuy.com
- 75" LED 7 Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR $1,099.99 (orig. $1,199.99) at bestbuy.com
Related content:
Comments