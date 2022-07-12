The best TV deals from Amazon Prime Day, Walmart, and Best Buy can save you hundreds of dollars
Get your (virtual) shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived. The annual sale features discounts on thousands of coveted items, ranging from luggage and swimsuits to furniture and video games. This year's edition is happening today and tomorrow, July 12 and July 13, and as always, the retailer is offering huge deals.
There are tons of great picks to check out, especially in the tech category, where everything from laptops to headphones are majorly on sale. And then, of course, there are TVs: The once-a-year sale includes a whole lot of high-quality models for much less than their usual prices, including options from top-name brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Toshiba, and more.
If you're looking to replace an older model or just want to upgrade your home's entertainment set-up, Amazon has plenty of TVs that have earned thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers and that are currently on sale for Prime Day. But Amazon isn't the only store that's slashing prices online. Several other major retailers, like Walmart and Best Buy, are also offering deals on many in-demand items, giving on-the-hunt buyers even more great options for picking up something new.
Having so many choices might feel overwhelming, but if that's the case for you, don't fret — we've made the process way easier by rounding up some of the very best TV deals from Amazon and its competitors. Yes, that includes lots of smart TVs (including several with a built-in Google Assistant) and models with features for gaming, streaming, and more.
Just don't wait too long to place your order, as Prime Day only lasts for 48 hours and the sales at the other shops may be short-lived as well. With these top picks, though, you shouldn't have any trouble finding a TV set that fits your specific needs.
Amazon Prime Day TV deals
Lots of highly rated models are seriously discounted, including TCL's 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV for only $250, which features a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast that makes streaming new shows, movies, and music hassle-free. For a bigger model, check out the Hisense 65-Inch ULED 4K Android Smart TV. The Android TV offers a crystal-clear picture and an enhanced viewing experience thanks to Dolby Vision audio, and it's less than $550.
Or, if you want something that's ideal for gaming, consider picking up the Samsung M5 Series 32-Inch 1080p Smart Monitor & Streaming TV. It has a wide 21:9 aspect ratio and connects wirelessly to Apple computers, so you can get an encompassing view of digital worlds through a wider screen.
- Samsung M5 Series 32-Inch FHD 1080p Smart Monitor & Streaming TV, $265.08 (orig. $279.99)
- TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Built-in Alexa, $597.99 (orig. $647.99)
- LG 24-Inch HD webOS 3.5 Smart TV, $156.99 (orig. $189.99)
- LG C1 Series 48-Inch OLED Smart TV with Built-in Alexa, $896.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV, $999.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Hisense 65-Inch ULED 4K Android Smart TV, $522 (orig. $599.99)
- Sony 55-Inch OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $998 (orig. $1,298)
- Amazon 55-Inch Fire Smart TV Omni Series 4K UHD with Alexa, $299.99 with Prime (orig. $559.99)
Walmart TV Deals
When you're done looking at all that Amazon has to offer, don't forget to check out the deals on offer from Walmart. The retailer has dozens of in-demand TVs with sizable discounts, such as the TCL 5-Series 65-Inch QLED Roku Smart TV. The large 65-inch screen has an impressively crisp resolution that can be viewed from multiple angles, so you and your guests won't be fighting over couch space. Best of all, it's a whopping 50 percent off right now.
There's also the Hisense 40-Inch Class 2K FHD Roku Smart TV, an already affordable option that's marked down by $50 right now. Looking to grow your entertainment library? Then check out the 40-Inch 1080P Roku LED Smart TV from RCA, which has access to over 500,000 streaming channels and can turn your phone into a voice-controlled remote via Roku's free app for easy searching.
- TCL 65-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision Roku Smart TV, $548 (orig. $1,099.99)
- LG 55-Inch Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV, $298 (orig. $468)
- Hisense 40-Inch Class 2K FHD LED Roku Smart TV, $178 (orig. $224)
- Vizio 32-Inch Class D-Series HD Smart TV, $149.99 (orig. $176)
- Samsung 60-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160p) LED Smart TV, $498 (orig. $598)
- onn. 32-Inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV, $124 (orig. $144)
- RCA 40-Inch Class FHD 1080P Roku LED Smart TV, $218 (orig. $279.99)
Best Buy TV Deals
Last but not least, make sure to scan the listings over at Best Buy, where you can choose between hundreds of on-sale models. The LG 75-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV features 2160p resolution for top-tier picture quality, and it's $180 off. Shoppers say the 75-inch screen is "just the right size" for a living room or bedroom and it offers a "great viewing experience from gaming to movies."
Don't miss out on the other options too, though, such as the Insignia 32-Inch Class N10 Series LED HD TV, which is one of the most affordable options on our list at only $100. Connect it with game consoles, Blu-ray players, and speakers for hours of fun entertainment. There's also the Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series Smart TV that offers HD resolution and premium audio quality. Plus, it comes with a stand, so you don't have to go through the hassle of mounting the smart TV to a wall.
- Insignia 32-Inch Class N10 Series LED HD TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- LG 75-Inch Class UP7070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $649.99 (orig. $829.99)
- Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $289.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Samsung 85-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $2,299.99 (orig. $3,299.99)
- Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $359.99)
