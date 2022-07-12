The best TV deals from Amazon Prime Day, Walmart, and Best Buy can save you hundreds of dollars

Don't miss out on the other options too, though, such as the Insignia 32-Inch Class N10 Series LED HD TV, which is one of the most affordable options on our list at only $100. Connect it with game consoles, Blu-ray players, and speakers for hours of fun entertainment. There's also the Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series Smart TV that offers HD resolution and premium audio quality. Plus, it comes with a stand, so you don't have to go through the hassle of mounting the smart TV to a wall.