25 of TV's best opening credit sequences

The very first season of the Real Housewives franchise opened with candid lines from the show as an introduction for each of the OG OC ladies (including Vicki Gunvalson’s mid-Botox cry of “I don’t want to get old!” and Lauri Peterson’s iconic “Are the police involved?”), but the careful crafting of the perfect Housewife tagline has since been elevated to a high art. One of the best lineups of bons mots came from the legendary RHONY season 3, which included Alex’s ominous “To a certain group of people in New York, status is everything;” LuAnn’s very telling “I never feel guilty about being privileged;” Ramona’s baffling “I like making my own money, I find that an aphrodisiac;” and of course Queen Bethenny’s “New York City is my playground.” Indeed. —Mary Sollosi