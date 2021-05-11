What to Watch on Tuesday: Mayans M.C. rides off for the season

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Sundance gem Together Together arrives on digital, and Supergirl heads into the Phantom Zone ahead of its spring hiatus.

Together Together

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital

Nikole Beckwith's tender drama debuted as one of the buzziest titles at this year's (virtual) Sundance Film Festival back in January. Ed Helms stars as a sweet, slightly goofy single man who wishes to have a child, and Patti Harrison plays the adrift young woman who becomes his surrogate. The pair never get together together, but they forge a powerful connection nonetheless; the film chronicles the development of their singular relationship over the course of her pregnancy, offering a new definition of what it means to find and create one's own family. —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

Supergirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

After spending the first six episodes of the final season of Supergirl stuck in the Phantom Zone, it's finally time for Kara (Melissa Benoist) to come home; however, getting her freedom won't be easy at all, because the Super Friends will be confronted by their worst fears when they venture into the Kryptonian prison dimension to save their friend in the spring finale. Unfortunately, returning home won't mean Kara is necessarily out of the woods when the superhero drama returns for the back half of its season in August. "The things that she's facing and the trauma that she endures in the Phantom Zone," Benoist teased to EW at the beginning of the season, "are not something she'll recover from easily." —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

Mayans M.C.

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

And just like that, it's time to say goodbye to season 3 of Mayans M.C. but should fans also prepare to bid adieu to any of the cast? If we told ya, we'd have to kill ya! Just kidding, of course! We don't get down like that here but anything goes in Santo Padre. Nearly every character has been challenged emotionally this season and it's affected not only their personal lives but also the foundation of the M.C.

Take Coco (Richard Cabral) for example, whose spiral into heroin use nearly claimed his life and led to his expulsion from the club. And now, as he saunters back to Meth Mountain alone to save Hope (Vanessa Giselle), could he be welcoming death with open arms? Taza's (Raoul Trujillo) secret is out and according to club rules, being bisexual is just as bad as being an IV drug user, both of which are punishable by death. At least Coco only hurt himself, but Taza killed his brother Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) last season to push Bishop (Michael Irby) to slay Los Vatos Malditos. That's a lot of dead bodies to account for.

Speaking of Bishop, why on earth did he vote for a civil war as the club is falling apart? He's in no position to be king right now! He really needs to stop listening to EZ (JD Pardo) et al., who are well-intentioned and all but the timing is absolutely atrocious. If only Bishop's cousin Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) would come to his senses and stop messing with Galindo (Danny Pino), who's completely lost himself in grief after the loss of his mother Dita (Ada Maris), and hop back on his Harley with his kutte on his back and ride out. Yeah, Bishop would love that! —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Mayans M.C. showrunner Elgin James on the movies he's watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer (4-part series debut) — PBS

Philly D.A. — PBS

8 p.m.

Pooch Perfect — ABC

9 p.m.

FBI — CBS

Chopped: Martha Rules — Food Network

The Crime of the Century (finale) — HBO

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (reunion, part 2) — Bravo

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Cruel Summer — Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Chad — TBS

Streaming

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash, and a Conservatorship — BBC Select

Lewberger Live At Lincoln Hall In Chicago — Amazon Prime Video

Movies

Long Weekend — Digital

SPECIALish (doc) — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change