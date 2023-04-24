Tucker Carlson departs Fox News

The surprising news comes less than a week after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

Fox News has lost one of its biggest stars. The network announced on Monday morning that they were parting ways with Tucker Carlson, effective immediately.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

Carlson's last Fox News show aired on Friday, April 21, the network said. Starting Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, his prime time slot will be filled by "an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named."

Tucker Carlson Tonight had been airing on weeknights since April 24, 2017 (exactly six years ago) following the cancellation of The O'Reilly Factor and Bill O'Reilly's departure from the network. A vocal conservative and supporter of former President Donald Trump, Carlson's show had faced criticism over the years from more progressive commentators for, among other things, spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The surprising news comes less than a week after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Had that lawsuit continued to trial, Carlson likely would have been called to testify about his segments alleging that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election through fraud.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.