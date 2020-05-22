The next season of the Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong-led show will hit the network in 2021.

Tuca & Bertie have found a new home.

On Friday, the animated series' creator Lisa Hanawalt announced on Twitter that the adored show, which features the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, is coming to Adult Swim for season 2 in 2021. The small-screen venture, which originally debuted on Netflix in May 2019, was canceled just a few months later.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” Hanawalt said in a statement.

The show about two 30-year-old birdwomen grew a loyal flock of fans. EW critic Darren Franich even included the show on his mid-year top 10 TV shows of 2019. The decision to cancel the series shocked many, including Hanawalt, who went on to post about the cancellation experience in a Twitter thread.

"None of this makes a difference to an algorithm, but it’s important to me and the way I want to continue making art in this world," she wrote about the system Netflix uses to start popular shows.

The move to Adult Swim comes after the network's longtime executive vice president and creative director Mike Lazzo left earlier this year. Lazzo had often been criticized for the lack of women creators during the coveted nighttime block on Cartoon Network.

At the time of cancellation, Netflix commended Lisa for her work on Tuca & Bertie despite not renewing it for another season.

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

