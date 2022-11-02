The animated series, which had been revived after a Netflix cancellation, is ending after three seasons.

Tuca & Bertie is being grounded once more.

The animated series about two anthropomorphic female birds navigating life, relationships, and their friendship has been canceled after two seasons at Adult Swim, creator Lisa Hanawalt announced Wednesday.

"Tuca and Bertie has sadly been canceled," she wrote in statement posted to Twitter. "To all our fans — we love you and can't thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy."

This marks the second time Tuca & Bertie has had its wings clipped. The show originated on Netflix in 2019 and was canceled after a single season. Adult Swim subsequently picked it up and aired two more seasons, the latter of which premiered in July.

A representative for Adult Swim didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

"Working with Adult Swim was very creatively fulfilling," Hanawalt said in her statement Wednesday. "Our execs were all smart and thoughtful, and I'm grateful that we got the space to make all these wild and heartfelt episodes about things that matter to me very much. I'm so proud of the work done by all my talented coworkers and collaborators on this show."

She added, "Please watch the end credits and take note of all of these names in the cast and crew. I'm also very glad we were able to be covered by both the Animation Guild and the Writers Guild of America. I hope any show creators who have the leverage to fight for unionizing their productions will continue to do so."

Though Tuca & Bertie received an outpouring of fan support upon its first cancellation, it seems unlikely to be saved a second time. The cancellation comes amid a period of uncertainty at Adult Swim's parent company, the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery, as plans for the streaming platform HBO Max remain unclear and layoffs have hit the company across numerous departments.

But if there's any chance to wrap things up for Tuca & Bertie, Hanawalt would like to. "I still have a beautiful and weird ending to T&B in mind," she wrote. "Hopefully someday we'll get the chance to finish this story. In the meantime, I'm not done creating. I've witnessed so many people connecting with this show on a profound level, and I intend to keep telling stories like this, no matter what."

