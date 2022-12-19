Ts Madison joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as rotating judge

The trailblazing LGBTQ icon will be a regular judge throughout season 15, rotating to appear alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley.

Is this bitch recording? Because Ts Madison is serving everything for the cameras as she joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as a regular, rotating judge on the permanent panel.

MTV announced Monday that the LGBTQ icon and actress will appear on several episodes of the upcoming season, sitting next to returning judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley throughout the season.

Madison — who had a supporting role in Billy Eichner's major studio rom-com Bros — has a long her-story with both RuPaul and Drag Race, as she previously appeared on two episodes of season 13, and was portrayed on the season 11 Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge by eventual finalist (and current Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World contestant) Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

The season 15 trailer, released Monday, teased Madison's appearances in a short clip that saw her praising one of the queens for having "an ass on her."

The new season marks the first to debut new episodes exclusively on MTV, after VH1 hosted the series from 2017 to 2022, following the program's season 1 premiere on Logo in 2009. The network shift comes with an added bonus: the series' largest cast ever, with 16 queens competing for a $200,000 prize, the biggest reward since Drag Race launched.

Queens among the cast include Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Spice, and Sugar.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 premieres in two parts on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

