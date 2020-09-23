Nick Frost and Simon Pegg's shared love for supernatural TV shows dates back to London in the mid-'90s when the two then-roommates developed a mutual obsession with The X-Files. Now, the stars of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz have created their own spooky series in the fright-filled form of Truth Seekers which, it was announced today, will premiere Oct. 30.

Truth Seekers concerns a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying, and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

In addition to Frost and Pegg, Truth Seekers stars Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, and Susan Wokoma. The show is written by Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz.

Watch the new trailer for Truth Seekers above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.