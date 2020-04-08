Trump asked if he'd pardon Joe Exotic during coronavirus press briefing

Image zoom Drew Angerer/Getty Images; NETFLIX

A reporter asked President Trump if he'd considered pardoning imprisoned Tiger King star Joe Exotic at a press conference about the pandemic Wednesday.

The president was giving one of his daily press briefing about the U.S. coronavirus response at the White House, when New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Trump about the hit Netflix series.

"One of the biggest ratings hits of the coronavirus aside from these briefings has been a show on Netflix called Tiger King," Nelson asked. "The man who starred in this is a former zoo owner serving a 22-year prison sentence, he's asking for a pardon, saying he was unfairly convicted. Your son yesterday jokingly said that he was going to advocate for it and I was wondering if you'd seen the show and had any thoughts on pardoning him."

"Which son?" Trump replied. "Must be Don."

"It was," the reporter replied.

"I had a feeling it was Don," the president said. "Is that what he said? I know nothing about it. He had 22 years for what? What did he do?"

At this point, the reporter further explains the plot of Tiger King to the President of the United States.

"I'll take a look," Trump said.

You can watch the surreal exchange here below:

Trump Jr. previously talked about Exotic during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts radio show. “Now, I don’t even know exactly what he was charged with," Trump Jr. said. "I watched the show, but it was like, I don’t know exactly what he was guilty of or wasn’t. It doesn’t seem like he was totally innocent of anything. But when they’re saying, ‘We’re putting this guy away for 30 years,' I’m saying that seems sort of aggressive."

As much as we're all obsessed with Tiger King, and can appreciate this excuse to put "Trump" and "Tiger King" into a headline, it should go without saying that there have to be far more pressing questions to ask the president during the crisis. Like, say, if the president will push the FDA to approve coronavirus home test kits, which the agency has been dragging its feet on greenlighting, so more Americans can get confirmation that they have the virus without having to come in direct contact with health care workers. Or ask Trump about antibody test kits, whether he will push to roll those out nationwide so we can find out who's already been exposed (and therefore presumably immune) to COVID-19, so people can get back to work. Or maybe ask Trump about reports from Tuesday alleging the president was warned in January that the U.S. could suffer 500,000 deaths due to the coronavirus if action was not taken. You know, crazy stuff like that.

