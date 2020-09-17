Trump is on a rampage in new The Comey Rule trailer

President Trump is on a tear in a new trailer for Showtime's limited series The Comey Rule.

As portrayed by Brendan Gleeson, the 45th president berates, bullies, threatens, and flouts the rule of law in this new look at the upcoming political thriller.

The Comey Rule stars Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey who found himself trapped between his ethical obligations and a rather unconventional POTUS during the first year of the Trump administration.

The trailer also includes what is surely the first-ever usage of the line, "He's got people thinking I like golden showers!" in a political drama.

The two-part limited series is based on Comey’s bestselling book A Higher Loyalty as well as additional interviews with several of the major players involved.

Holly Hunter also stars as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, while Michael Kelly takes on the role of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle plays Patrice Comey, Jonathan Banks is former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Kingsley Ben-Adir portrays President Obama, and Peter Coyote is Robert Mueller.

The Comey Rule airs Sunday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 28.