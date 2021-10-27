Watch Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as brothers with a secret in Netflix's True Story
See the trailer for the upcoming thriller series.
Kevin Hart has a lot to lose in the first trailer for Netflix's True Story.
For the new limited series from former Narcos boss Eric Newman, the comedy rockstar makes a dramatic turn, blending reality with fiction, starring as Kid, a world famous comedian who returns home to Philadelphia for a tour stop and experiences a lost evening with his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) that could cost him everything.
"It's a thriller; it's like you've never seen me before," Hart recently told EW. "We wanted to raise the level of curiosity, like, 'What is Kevin trying to say? Is he playing himself?' We never refer to the character by name, just Kid. And Kid's life kind of parallels mine to a certain degree, and then it's exaggerated in some places. But ultimately it's a question of, how far would you go to protect the things you've worked hardest for? Where would you go to make sure those things remain yours and are never taken from you? I can say just vaguely, because I don't want to say too much, when life throws certain obstacles and challenges at you, sometimes you don't even know what you're capable of. And that was the biggest thing, we wanted to put our character in a situation where he could ultimately shock himself and truly step outside of his norm to become a person that he never had no idea that he could ever be."
Snipes, who has found success in almost all genres, admitted to EW that he initially thought the series was going for a Curb Your Enthusiasm-like tone. But once he realized the much grittier plan, he recalls telling Hart, "I don't know if you can handle the drama. When I come, I come correct. We're not coming to pull punches. So if you want to go for it, then I want to give you my support."
True Story premieres Nov. 24. Watch the trailer above.
