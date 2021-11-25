Warning: This article includes spoilers for all seven episodes of True Story.

The end of True Story is no laughing matter.

Netflix's limited series (streaming now), which marks the biggest dramatic turn of Kevin Hart's career, stars the funnyman as Kid, a world-famous comedian from Philadelphia (sound familiar?). The story truly kicks off when Kid wakes up from a night of partying to find a dead woman named Daphne (Ash Santos) next to him in bed. His older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes), quickly arrives and promises to take care of it. What ensues is seven episodes of twists, turns, and the ultimate betrayal, when Kid learns that Daphne, real name Simone, is the very much alive girlfriend of Carlton, who put the whole plan in motion.

"You're dead to me," Kid tells Carlton at a 76ers game in the finale. Upon trying to exit the stadium, they're spotted by the gangster brothers of Ari (Billy Zane), who Kid previously strangled to death, and make a run for it. Carlton and Kid are eventually cornered, with Carlton ready to take responsibility, until Kid shockingly goes full John Wick and kills Nikos (John Ales) and Savvas (Chris Diamantopoulos) with a couple shots to the head, courtesy of Hersch's (William Catlett) gun. Initially in disbelief, Carlton insists he do the talking when the authorities arrive, only for Kid to then kill him as well. Getting down on the ground to hold his brother's body, Kid says, "You always told me that I needed protection from everybody's else, but I don't. I needed protection from you." He then delivers his best performance yet, screaming for help and repeatedly crying, "They killed my f---ing brother." Jumping ahead three days, Kid sits down for the TV interview that opens the series.

True Story Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes on 'True Story' | Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

"When a person's back is against the wall and they need to keep from losing what they got, that's when you get to see who a person is, or what they're capable of," Kid tells Don Lemon. "You know that about someone, then maybe, maybe then you can say that you know. But then again, you know that maybe you wouldn't want to."

True Story creator Eric Newman tells EW, "Very early in the process I had the idea that it's his brother that sets him up, and that he has to kill his brother in order to make it all work in an incredibly narcissistic sacrifice. I love the idea of the moment in the show where he's talking to the kid with cancer in the cancer ward, and you see Kid decide, 'I have to get away with this, because of what I am and who I am to people.' There's this sort of 10th-degree narcissism, and murdering your brother and then using it as a kind of human-interest angle in your career is so sick — and kind of great. People commoditize their tragedies all the time, and that's what he does."

Newman adds that the "sympathy circuit" interview with Lemon came later in the True Story's development. "The original ending, as I wrote it, was he ends up back in his car in L.A. having the same exact conversation that he'd had with the driver on the way out. Having been completely outwardly unchanged by this thing that just happened where he was extorted and then he killed his brother and tried to tie off all the loose ends. But I think we came up with a better ending, for sure."