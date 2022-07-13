The best true crime shows on Peacock

Bloodline Detectives

Hosted by true crime aficionado and legal analyst Nancy Grace, with narration from English television and radio personality Piers Gibbon, Bloodline Detectives breaks down former cold case murders that were solved using genetic geneaology, or familial DNA (which is how the Golden State Killer was caught, if you're unfamiliar with the process).

The series revisits dead-end cold cases cracked by matching DNA taken from the crime scene to a close relative on a site like Ancestry or 23andMe. Once a match has been found in cases like this, genealogists can follow the bloodline to help police single out and arrest a suspect. Through interviews with family members and investigators, Bloodline Detectives does an excellent job explaining exactly how each case was solved long after everyone's hope for a resolution was lost.

