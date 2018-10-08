If you love true crime, stream these shows and docs

Wild Wild Country
Netflix
The Staircase
Netflix
Evil Genius: The True Crime of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Netflix
The Keepers
Netflix
Wormwood
Mark Schafer/Netflix
13th
Netflix
Amanda Knox
Netflix
The Central Park Five
IFC Films
Private Violence
HBO
The Jinx
Marc Smerling/HBO
3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets
HBO
Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story
ABC Commercial/Passion Pictures Production
Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer
Lantern Lane/Everett Collection
Frame 313: The JFK Assassination Theories
TIME
Making a Murderer
Netflix
O.J.: Made in America
M. Osterreicher/Courtesy of ESPN Films
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
Sam Tabet
Being Poirot
Acorn TV
1 of 18
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement