If you love true crime, stream these shows and docs

Originally released in 2004, this docuseries from French director/writer Jean-Xavier de Lestrade predated our current true-crime boom and documents the trial of Michael Peterson, who was accused of killing his wife Kathleen in 2001. It was critically acclaimed when it was first released 14 years ago, but the interest in the case hasn’t abated. De Lestrade released a sequel in 2013 and then released another three new episodes on Netflix in June 2018, which documented Peterson’s final trial. What’s truly fascinating about this all — apart from the owl theory about Kathleen’s death — is that Lestrade still isn’t sure whether or not he believes Peterson is guilty. “Michael Peterson himself is a very strange, very complex character,” de Lestrade told Time in June. “Of course, the man I spent many days, weeks, months, and years with — the man I know, it’s like it’s not possible that he’s capable of killing someone in that way. But human beings are so strange and you never know.” (Available on Netflix)