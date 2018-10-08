If you love true crime, stream these shows and docs

Dan Heching
and Chancellor Agard
October 08, 2018 at 05:00 AM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p>Produced by the Duplass brothers, this Emmy-winning series chronicles the surreal story of what happened when the Rajneesh cult settled in a small Oregon town in the late &#8217;80s and essentially tried to take it over. What ensues is nothing short of unbelievable and includes mass poisoning, attempted murder, and so much more. If that doesn&#8217;t entice you, <i>Wild Wild Country</i> also stands out because it&rsquo;s not just about a murder mystery. (<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80145240">Available on Netflix</a>)</p>
pinterest
Wild Wild Country

Produced by the Duplass brothers, this Emmy-winning series chronicles the surreal story of what happened when the Rajneesh cult settled in a small Oregon town in the late ’80s and essentially tried to take it over. What ensues is nothing short of unbelievable and includes mass poisoning, attempted murder, and so much more. If that doesn’t entice you, Wild Wild Country also stands out because it’s not just about a murder mystery. (Available on Netflix)

Netflix
<p>Originally released in 2004, <a href="https://ew.com/article/2013/01/07/the-staircase-michael-peterson-sundance/">this docuseries</a> from French director/writer Jean-Xavier de Lestrade predated our current true-crime boom and documents the trial of Michael Peterson, who was accused of killing his wife Kathleen in 2001. It was critically acclaimed when it was first released 14 years ago, but the interest in the case hasn&rsquo;t abated. De Lestrade released a sequel in 2013 and then released another three new episodes on Netflix in June 2018, which documented Peterson&rsquo;s final trial. What&rsquo;s truly fascinating about this all &mdash; apart from the <a href="http://www.vulture.com/2018/06/the-staircase-netflix-owl-theory-explained.html">owl theory about Kathleen&rsquo;s death</a>&nbsp;&mdash; is that Lestrade still isn&rsquo;t sure whether or not he believes Peterson is guilty. &ldquo;Michael Peterson himself is a very strange, very complex character,&rdquo; de Lestrade told <a href="http://time.com/5304761/the-staircase-netflix-true-crime"><i>Time</i></a> in June. &#8220;Of course, the man I spent many days, weeks, months, and years with &mdash; the man I know, it&rsquo;s like it&rsquo;s not possible that he&rsquo;s capable of killing someone in that way. But human beings are so strange and you never know.&rdquo; (<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80233441">Available on Netflix</a>)</p>
pinterest
The Staircase

Originally released in 2004, this docuseries from French director/writer Jean-Xavier de Lestrade predated our current true-crime boom and documents the trial of Michael Peterson, who was accused of killing his wife Kathleen in 2001. It was critically acclaimed when it was first released 14 years ago, but the interest in the case hasn’t abated. De Lestrade released a sequel in 2013 and then released another three new episodes on Netflix in June 2018, which documented Peterson’s final trial. What’s truly fascinating about this all — apart from the owl theory about Kathleen’s death — is that Lestrade still isn’t sure whether or not he believes Peterson is guilty. “Michael Peterson himself is a very strange, very complex character,” de Lestrade told Time in June. “Of course, the man I spent many days, weeks, months, and years with — the man I know, it’s like it’s not possible that he’s capable of killing someone in that way. But human beings are so strange and you never know.” (Available on Netflix)

Netflix
<p>Addictive and twisty, <i>Evil Genius</i> recounts the story of the 2003 Pizza Bomber Heist in which a pizza delivery driver tried to rob a PNC bank in Erie, Pa., with a bomb strapped to his neck. Alas, the bomb ended up exploding. Over the course of the four episodes, the docuseries tries to figure out who else was responsible for the robbery and the bomb. In her B-grade review, EW&rsquo;s Piya Sinha-Roy wrote, &ldquo;It makes for an easy and engrossing binge of an ultimately tragic story.&rdquo; (<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80158319" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Available on Netlfix</a>)</p>
pinterest
Evil Genius: The True Crime of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Addictive and twisty, Evil Genius recounts the story of the 2003 Pizza Bomber Heist in which a pizza delivery driver tried to rob a PNC bank in Erie, Pa., with a bomb strapped to his neck. Alas, the bomb ended up exploding. Over the course of the four episodes, the docuseries tries to figure out who else was responsible for the robbery and the bomb. In her B-grade review, EW’s Piya Sinha-Roy wrote, “It makes for an easy and engrossing binge of an ultimately tragic story.” (Available on Netlfix)

Netflix
<p>One of true crime docuseries&nbsp;to cause a stir is Netflix&#8217;s&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/05/10/the-keepers-ew-review/"><em>The Keepers</em></a>, a creepy, largely unresolved account of a nun&#8217;s long-ago murder and the foul play nearly 20 years later that might be connected. Gather the facts along with the director from friends, relatives, journalists, and officials&nbsp;who may know the truth, and judge for yourself&#8230; (<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80122179" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Available on Netflix</a>)</p>
pinterest
The Keepers

One of true crime docuseries to cause a stir is Netflix’s The Keepers, a creepy, largely unresolved account of a nun’s long-ago murder and the foul play nearly 20 years later that might be connected. Gather the facts along with the director from friends, relatives, journalists, and officials who may know the truth, and judge for yourself… (Available on Netflix)

Netflix
<p>Errol Morris &mdash; one of the main figures in the true-crime genre &mdash; directed this <a href="http://onspiracy-in-harrowing-trailer-for-netflix-series-wormwood/">fascinating six-part series</a> that explores how the suspicious death of an Army scientist in 1953 was possibly connected to the CIA&rsquo;s mind-control program MKUltra. The series offers a compelling blend of interviews, archival footage, and recreations that include performances from Peter Saarsgard, Molly Parker, Jimmi Simpson, and more. (<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80059446" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Available on Netflix</a>)</p>
pinterest
Wormwood

Errol Morris — one of the main figures in the true-crime genre — directed this fascinating six-part series that explores how the suspicious death of an Army scientist in 1953 was possibly connected to the CIA’s mind-control program MKUltra. The series offers a compelling blend of interviews, archival footage, and recreations that include performances from Peter Saarsgard, Molly Parker, Jimmi Simpson, and more. (Available on Netflix)

Mark Schafer/Netflix
<p>While most entries on this list explore true crimes committed out in the free world, Ava DuVernay&#8217;s challenging and thought-provoking documentary looks at the other end of the justice process, where another serious crime is being committed: the large-scale criminalization of African-American men within the country&#8217;s incarceration system.&nbsp;(<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80091741">Available on Netflix</a>)</p>
pinterest
13th

While most entries on this list explore true crimes committed out in the free world, Ava DuVernay’s challenging and thought-provoking documentary looks at the other end of the justice process, where another serious crime is being committed: the large-scale criminalization of African-American men within the country’s incarceration system. (Available on Netflix)

Netflix
<p>&#8220;Either I&#8217;m a psychopath in sheep&#8217;s clothing, or I am you.&#8221; This and many other quotes are at the center of this powerful Netflix documentary, which gives voice to one of the most famous &mdash; and ostracized &ndash; suspected killers of the new century. Relive the fateful night in Italy when Knox&#8217;s roommate was killed and examine the media hurricane and two lawsuits that ensued, ending with Knox being twice acquitted. Is the film biased for giving voice to Knox herself? You be the judge. (<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80081155">Available on Netflix</a>)</p>
pinterest
Amanda Knox

“Either I’m a psychopath in sheep’s clothing, or I am you.” This and many other quotes are at the center of this powerful Netflix documentary, which gives voice to one of the most famous — and ostracized – suspected killers of the new century. Relive the fateful night in Italy when Knox’s roommate was killed and examine the media hurricane and two lawsuits that ensued, ending with Knox being twice acquitted. Is the film biased for giving voice to Knox herself? You be the judge. (Available on Netflix)

Netflix
<p>The Central Park jogger case rattled New York City in 1989, the events of which many won&#8217;t soon forget: a grisly rape, a woman on the brink of death, and the five (black and Latino) men found responsible for her unspeakable trauma. But is the case that cut and dry? Far from it, as this searing documentary displays, in one of the largest and most racially charged miscarriages of justice in American history. (Available on&nbsp;Sundance Now, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BYEYPSE/ref=atv_dp_pb_tr?autoplay=trailer">Amazon Prime Video</a>)</p>
pinterest
The Central Park Five

The Central Park jogger case rattled New York City in 1989, the events of which many won’t soon forget: a grisly rape, a woman on the brink of death, and the five (black and Latino) men found responsible for her unspeakable trauma. But is the case that cut and dry? Far from it, as this searing documentary displays, in one of the largest and most racially charged miscarriages of justice in American history. (Available on Sundance Now, Amazon Prime Video)

IFC Films
<p>According to statistics, the most dangerous place a woman can be is in her own home, where four women are murdered every day at the hands of abusive partners. This unflinching look at domestic violence puts a face to the numbers and a story behind the figures, following one survivor in her pursuit of justice and the advocate who stands at her side. (<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Private-Violence-Cynthia-Hill/dp/B06XCQLZP1/?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B06XCQLZP1&#038;tag=entertain07-20&#038;ascsubtag=320d2bd03e41c21711087e7a2cd479d1" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Available on Amazon" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Private-Violence-Cynthia-Hill/dp/B06XCQLZP1/" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Available on Amazon</a>&nbsp;&mdash; <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lp6gCadKY8o">watch the trailer here</a>)</p>
pinterest
Private Violence

According to statistics, the most dangerous place a woman can be is in her own home, where four women are murdered every day at the hands of abusive partners. This unflinching look at domestic violence puts a face to the numbers and a story behind the figures, following one survivor in her pursuit of justice and the advocate who stands at her side. (Available on Amazon — watch the trailer here)

HBO
<p>Ever present in the headlines, real estate mogul Robert Durst has been suspected of three separate murders &mdash; of his first wife, a longtime friend, and a neighbor. With a murder trial set to begin this fall, watch the HBO miniseries that has actually become part of the testimony against him. (<a href="http://www.hbo.com/the-jinx-the-life-and-deaths-of-robert-durst" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Available on HBO</a>)</p>
pinterest
The Jinx

Ever present in the headlines, real estate mogul Robert Durst has been suspected of three separate murders — of his first wife, a longtime friend, and a neighbor. With a murder trial set to begin this fall, watch the HBO miniseries that has actually become part of the testimony against him. (Available on HBO)

Marc Smerling/HBO
<p>This documentary captures an all-too-familiar story of late &mdash; an unarmed black teen dying by gunfire at the hands of a white man. In 2012, the death of Jordan Davis and the ensuing trial of his killer made headlines that have been echoed many times since. <em>3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets&nbsp;</em>explores the case and the ramifications it continues to have on the country as a whole.&nbsp;(<a href="http://www.hbo.com/documentaries/3-1-2-minutes/video/trailer.html?autoplay=true">Available on HBO</a>)</p>
pinterest
3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets

This documentary captures an all-too-familiar story of late — an unarmed black teen dying by gunfire at the hands of a white man. In 2012, the death of Jordan Davis and the ensuing trial of his killer made headlines that have been echoed many times since. 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets explores the case and the ramifications it continues to have on the country as a whole. (Available on HBO)

HBO
<p>While some crimes may not necessarily be&nbsp;violent, their weight and reach can still be felt around the world, as was the case with Lance Armstrong. The world-renowned athlete admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in cycling competitions after years of lying and denial, and this doc explores what led up to that momentous decision, as well as the shocking fallout. (<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B06ZY8WXMT/ref=atv_dp_pb_tr?autoplay=trailer">Available on Amazon Prime</a>)</p>
pinterest
Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story

While some crimes may not necessarily be violent, their weight and reach can still be felt around the world, as was the case with Lance Armstrong. The world-renowned athlete admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in cycling competitions after years of lying and denial, and this doc explores what led up to that momentous decision, as well as the shocking fallout. (Available on Amazon Prime)

ABC Commercial/Passion Pictures Production
<p>Many are familiar with the case of Aileen Wuornos thanks to Charlize Theron&#8217;s Oscar-winning turn in&nbsp;<em>Monster.&nbsp;</em>But the true story behind the drama reveals a troubled woman, a discarded life, and a thankless struggle that ended in the shooting deaths of six men.&nbsp;(<a href="https://www.starz.com/play/28959">Available on Starz</a>)</p>
pinterest
Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer

Many are familiar with the case of Aileen Wuornos thanks to Charlize Theron’s Oscar-winning turn in Monster. But the true story behind the drama reveals a troubled woman, a discarded life, and a thankless struggle that ended in the shooting deaths of six men. (Available on Starz)

Lantern Lane/Everett Collection
<p>Unpacking what is arguably the most famous true crime of the 20th century, this exhaustive documentary examines the most credible theories (some conspiracy, some not) surrounding JFK&#8217;s 1963 assassination, and looks at those who may have gotten away with this history-making murder.&nbsp;(<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B013D9E7SK/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B013D9E7SK&amp;linkId=f5078d7f68bc505fcd61faa1308a6732">Available on Amazon</a>)</p>
pinterest
Frame 313: The JFK Assassination Theories 

Unpacking what is arguably the most famous true crime of the 20th century, this exhaustive documentary examines the most credible theories (some conspiracy, some not) surrounding JFK’s 1963 assassination, and looks at those who may have gotten away with this history-making murder. (Available on Amazon)

TIME
<p><em>Making a Murderer&nbsp;</em>follows the stranger-than-fiction trial of Steven Avery, who was wrongfully committed of one murder, only to be later embroiled in another murder case two decades later. This award-winning series is <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/01/31/making-murderer-season-2-2017-netflix/">getting a second season</a>, further documenting this polarizing, complicated and ongoing case. (<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80000770">Available on Netflix</a>)</p>
pinterest
Making a Murderer

Making a Murderer follows the stranger-than-fiction trial of Steven Avery, who was wrongfully committed of one murder, only to be later embroiled in another murder case two decades later. This award-winning series is getting a second season, further documenting this polarizing, complicated and ongoing case. (Available on Netflix)

Netflix
<p>The O.J. Simpson trial is one that inspires debate, derision, and endless banter, but this Oscar winner for Best Documentary explores the rise, reign, and ultimate fall of the former football star and accused &mdash; and acquitted &mdash; killer within the larger context of race, politics, and gender relations in America.&nbsp;(Available on Hulu, Amazon &mdash;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrB3rOcrJxg">watch the trailer here</a>)</p>
pinterest
O.J.: Made in America

The O.J. Simpson trial is one that inspires debate, derision, and endless banter, but this Oscar winner for Best Documentary explores the rise, reign, and ultimate fall of the former football star and accused — and acquitted — killer within the larger context of race, politics, and gender relations in America. (Available on Hulu, Amazon — watch the trailer here)

M. Osterreicher/Courtesy of ESPN Films
<p>This GLAAD-award winning documentary follows the upsetting persecution of four Latina lesbian women who were wrongfully accused of aggravated sexual assault and indecency against two young girls&nbsp;in their conservative Texas community in 1994. Almost 20 years after being convicted and sent to prison, one accuser recanted and certain evidence was proved to be incorrect, and the women were set free &mdash; but that was not the end of their travails. Watch this arresting account of their quest for full exoneration, a series which later became instrumental in clearing their names.&nbsp;(<a href="https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investigationdiscoverygo.com%2Fsouthwest-of-salem%2F&amp;data=01%7C01%7CCharlotte_Fletcher%40discovery.com%7Cf79f386d11b846fffd5e08d4d5d232a2%7C092a1ba4a4fe4172970e7ab3035e7c94%7C0&amp;sdata=iy0tAOKGhouPR7yYaaY5OnTDhakncyQm5Me2SELq%2BS0%3D&amp;reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Available on Investigation Discovery Go</a>)</p>
pinterest
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

This GLAAD-award winning documentary follows the upsetting persecution of four Latina lesbian women who were wrongfully accused of aggravated sexual assault and indecency against two young girls in their conservative Texas community in 1994. Almost 20 years after being convicted and sent to prison, one accuser recanted and certain evidence was proved to be incorrect, and the women were set free — but that was not the end of their travails. Watch this arresting account of their quest for full exoneration, a series which later became instrumental in clearing their names. (Available on Investigation Discovery Go)

Sam Tabet
<p>Not all &#8220;true crime&#8221; fare has to explore the dark side. Hercule Poirot, the iconic crime solver from the mind of Agatha Christie, has been portrayed by several esteemed actors, but&nbsp;David Suchet, the British actor who has brought Poirot to life in a long-running series, is considered to be the finest. This documentary explores the actor&#8217;s process, and what the brilliant role means to him.&nbsp;(<a href="https://acorn.tv/beingpoirot/trailer">Available on Acorn TV</a>)</p>
pinterest
Being Poirot 

Not all “true crime” fare has to explore the dark side. Hercule Poirot, the iconic crime solver from the mind of Agatha Christie, has been portrayed by several esteemed actors, but David Suchet, the British actor who has brought Poirot to life in a long-running series, is considered to be the finest. This documentary explores the actor’s process, and what the brilliant role means to him. (Available on Acorn TV)

Acorn TV
1 of 18

Advertisement
1 of 18 Netflix

Wild Wild Country

Produced by the Duplass brothers, this Emmy-winning series chronicles the surreal story of what happened when the Rajneesh cult settled in a small Oregon town in the late ’80s and essentially tried to take it over. What ensues is nothing short of unbelievable and includes mass poisoning, attempted murder, and so much more. If that doesn’t entice you, Wild Wild Country also stands out because it’s not just about a murder mystery. (Available on Netflix)

Advertisement
2 of 18 Netflix

The Staircase

Originally released in 2004, this docuseries from French director/writer Jean-Xavier de Lestrade predated our current true-crime boom and documents the trial of Michael Peterson, who was accused of killing his wife Kathleen in 2001. It was critically acclaimed when it was first released 14 years ago, but the interest in the case hasn’t abated. De Lestrade released a sequel in 2013 and then released another three new episodes on Netflix in June 2018, which documented Peterson’s final trial. What’s truly fascinating about this all — apart from the owl theory about Kathleen’s death — is that Lestrade still isn’t sure whether or not he believes Peterson is guilty. “Michael Peterson himself is a very strange, very complex character,” de Lestrade told Time in June. “Of course, the man I spent many days, weeks, months, and years with — the man I know, it’s like it’s not possible that he’s capable of killing someone in that way. But human beings are so strange and you never know.” (Available on Netflix)

3 of 18 Netflix

Evil Genius: The True Crime of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Addictive and twisty, Evil Genius recounts the story of the 2003 Pizza Bomber Heist in which a pizza delivery driver tried to rob a PNC bank in Erie, Pa., with a bomb strapped to his neck. Alas, the bomb ended up exploding. Over the course of the four episodes, the docuseries tries to figure out who else was responsible for the robbery and the bomb. In her B-grade review, EW’s Piya Sinha-Roy wrote, “It makes for an easy and engrossing binge of an ultimately tragic story.” (Available on Netlfix)

Advertisement
4 of 18 Netflix

The Keepers

One of true crime docuseries to cause a stir is Netflix’s The Keepers, a creepy, largely unresolved account of a nun’s long-ago murder and the foul play nearly 20 years later that might be connected. Gather the facts along with the director from friends, relatives, journalists, and officials who may know the truth, and judge for yourself… (Available on Netflix)

Advertisement
5 of 18 Mark Schafer/Netflix

Wormwood

Errol Morris — one of the main figures in the true-crime genre — directed this fascinating six-part series that explores how the suspicious death of an Army scientist in 1953 was possibly connected to the CIA’s mind-control program MKUltra. The series offers a compelling blend of interviews, archival footage, and recreations that include performances from Peter Saarsgard, Molly Parker, Jimmi Simpson, and more. (Available on Netflix)

Advertisement
6 of 18 Netflix

13th

While most entries on this list explore true crimes committed out in the free world, Ava DuVernay’s challenging and thought-provoking documentary looks at the other end of the justice process, where another serious crime is being committed: the large-scale criminalization of African-American men within the country’s incarceration system. (Available on Netflix)

Advertisement
7 of 18 Netflix

Amanda Knox

“Either I’m a psychopath in sheep’s clothing, or I am you.” This and many other quotes are at the center of this powerful Netflix documentary, which gives voice to one of the most famous — and ostracized – suspected killers of the new century. Relive the fateful night in Italy when Knox’s roommate was killed and examine the media hurricane and two lawsuits that ensued, ending with Knox being twice acquitted. Is the film biased for giving voice to Knox herself? You be the judge. (Available on Netflix)

Advertisement
8 of 18 IFC Films

The Central Park Five

The Central Park jogger case rattled New York City in 1989, the events of which many won’t soon forget: a grisly rape, a woman on the brink of death, and the five (black and Latino) men found responsible for her unspeakable trauma. But is the case that cut and dry? Far from it, as this searing documentary displays, in one of the largest and most racially charged miscarriages of justice in American history. (Available on Sundance Now, Amazon Prime Video)

Advertisement
9 of 18 HBO

Private Violence

According to statistics, the most dangerous place a woman can be is in her own home, where four women are murdered every day at the hands of abusive partners. This unflinching look at domestic violence puts a face to the numbers and a story behind the figures, following one survivor in her pursuit of justice and the advocate who stands at her side. (Available on Amazon — watch the trailer here)

Advertisement
10 of 18 Marc Smerling/HBO

The Jinx

Ever present in the headlines, real estate mogul Robert Durst has been suspected of three separate murders — of his first wife, a longtime friend, and a neighbor. With a murder trial set to begin this fall, watch the HBO miniseries that has actually become part of the testimony against him. (Available on HBO)

Advertisement
11 of 18 HBO

3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets

This documentary captures an all-too-familiar story of late — an unarmed black teen dying by gunfire at the hands of a white man. In 2012, the death of Jordan Davis and the ensuing trial of his killer made headlines that have been echoed many times since. 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets explores the case and the ramifications it continues to have on the country as a whole. (Available on HBO)

Advertisement
12 of 18 ABC Commercial/Passion Pictures Production

Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story

While some crimes may not necessarily be violent, their weight and reach can still be felt around the world, as was the case with Lance Armstrong. The world-renowned athlete admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in cycling competitions after years of lying and denial, and this doc explores what led up to that momentous decision, as well as the shocking fallout. (Available on Amazon Prime)

Advertisement
13 of 18 Lantern Lane/Everett Collection

Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer

Many are familiar with the case of Aileen Wuornos thanks to Charlize Theron’s Oscar-winning turn in Monster. But the true story behind the drama reveals a troubled woman, a discarded life, and a thankless struggle that ended in the shooting deaths of six men. (Available on Starz)

Advertisement
14 of 18 TIME

Frame 313: The JFK Assassination Theories 

Unpacking what is arguably the most famous true crime of the 20th century, this exhaustive documentary examines the most credible theories (some conspiracy, some not) surrounding JFK’s 1963 assassination, and looks at those who may have gotten away with this history-making murder. (Available on Amazon)

Advertisement
15 of 18 Netflix

Making a Murderer

Making a Murderer follows the stranger-than-fiction trial of Steven Avery, who was wrongfully committed of one murder, only to be later embroiled in another murder case two decades later. This award-winning series is getting a second season, further documenting this polarizing, complicated and ongoing case. (Available on Netflix)

Advertisement
16 of 18 M. Osterreicher/Courtesy of ESPN Films

O.J.: Made in America

The O.J. Simpson trial is one that inspires debate, derision, and endless banter, but this Oscar winner for Best Documentary explores the rise, reign, and ultimate fall of the former football star and accused — and acquitted — killer within the larger context of race, politics, and gender relations in America. (Available on Hulu, Amazon — watch the trailer here)

Advertisement
17 of 18 Sam Tabet

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

This GLAAD-award winning documentary follows the upsetting persecution of four Latina lesbian women who were wrongfully accused of aggravated sexual assault and indecency against two young girls in their conservative Texas community in 1994. Almost 20 years after being convicted and sent to prison, one accuser recanted and certain evidence was proved to be incorrect, and the women were set free — but that was not the end of their travails. Watch this arresting account of their quest for full exoneration, a series which later became instrumental in clearing their names. (Available on Investigation Discovery Go)

Advertisement
18 of 18 Acorn TV

Being Poirot 

Not all “true crime” fare has to explore the dark side. Hercule Poirot, the iconic crime solver from the mind of Agatha Christie, has been portrayed by several esteemed actors, but David Suchet, the British actor who has brought Poirot to life in a long-running series, is considered to be the finest. This documentary explores the actor’s process, and what the brilliant role means to him. (Available on Acorn TV)

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now