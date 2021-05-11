Watch Trixie Mattel smooth talk a gentleman caller in Crank Yankers clip

The recording artist and RuPaul's Drag Race icon relishes in a man's 'comforting voice' in EW's exclusive preview of the prank phone call series' new episode.

Trixie Mattel finds a man with a voice like hoooooneeeeeyyy in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the drag superstar's Crank Yankers debut.

"You just have such a comforting voice, but it is a very deep voice," the RuPaul's Drag Race icon, recording artist, and best-selling author tells an unsuspecting Big & Tall store employee in the prank call clip below, in which she's coaxing her target to alter his vocals to charm another man. "I was wondering if there was any way, when he comes in, you could kind of, lift it up a little bit."

Mattel's subject assures her he'll "try to tenor" his voice up, to which Mattel responds: "You know what you do? You really lift people up, and I really appreciate that."

Mattel joins Crank Yankers alongside other comedy staples like Kathy Griffin, Bobby Moynihan, Adam Carolla, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Chelsea Peretti, Brian Posehn, Jim Florentine, Punkie Johnson, Kevin Nealon, Desus & Mero, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Brown, Kyle Dunnigan, JB Smoove, Sam Jay, Annie Murphy, Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Leggero, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

Crank Yankers season 6 airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. See EW's exclusive preview of Mattel's new episode above.

