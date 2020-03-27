See why Kristin Chenoweth is making Trisha Yearwood so nervous in exclusive clip of her cooking show

The Great White Way meets Music City this weekend on Food Network.

Tony- and Emmy-winner Kristin Chenoweth visits fellow Emmy-winner and singer Trisha Yearwood at her Nashville home for the latest episode of her in-the-kitchen series Trisha's Southern Kitchen. While the Broadway star may have vocal skills for days, her knife skills aren't hitting any high notes, as seen in EW's exclusive preview above.

"That thing is louder than some of my audiences. I'm not even joking," Chenoweth says, laughing at the loud sizzle of a searing brisket on the stovetop. After chopping a carrot, Chenoweth turns her attention to an onion, which proves a little more difficult. "I'm nervous about your hands," Yearwood cautions, worried her guest is going to cut herself. "Flat side down. It'll be easier for you to cut."

"Oh! Duh," Chenoweth says, applying her friend's advice.

Image zoom Food Network

That brisket and vegetables are part of Yearwood's Southern Broadway menu: Big Apple Slaw with Honey Mustard, Sweet Pepper Everything Bagel Dip, Cola Brisket Sliders with Ranch, and Comedy Tragedy Black and White Cookies.

Watch the clip above for more, where the two also discuss Chenoweth's love of country music, and why they don't feel bound by one genre of music. Trisha's Southern Kitchen airs Saturday at 12 p.m. on Food Network.

