The All Stars 4 winner and current AS7 contender opened up about her ongoing identity exploration: "I do not consider myself a trans woman."

After announcing her trans-nonbinary identity earlier this year, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 contender Trinity The Tuck has opened up about her ongoing gender journey in a new social media post.

"I do not consider myself a trans woman. I feel trans. My actual gender isn't labeled, as I'm very conflicted by a lot of things and how I feel," the All Stars 4 winner tweeted Friday morning, responding to recent inquiries from fans regarding her transitional journey.

"There's no guideline for how a trans person should look," she added. "I personally don't know if I will feel comfortable fully physically transitioning at the age I am. This is my own feelings and everyone has their own journey! I by no means am saying my age is too late to transition."

She finished by urging people to "do what they are comfortable with" in their own bodies, but said she is hesitant to continue "physical work" on herself. "Just know this is a slow process for me," she wrote. "But overall I am healthy and happy!"

Before the cast reveal for All Stars 7, Trinity — who originally finished RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 as a finalist in 2017 — discussed her identity in another post on social media.

"I've spoke with many of my friends who are trans to get their thoughts and insight over the years," Trinity said (per Billboard) in a now-deleted Instagram message from April. "I still don't know where my journey will take me, but I am trans-NB."

Trinity's announcement comes after Drag Race finished a her-storic period for representation among the franchise, with trans contestants winning All Stars 6 (Kylie Sonique Love), Drag Race Holland season 2 (Vanessa Van Cartier), and season 14 (Willow Pill). Season 14 also featured the largest number of trans competitors to ever appear at one time on Drag Race, with Kerri Colby, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté joining Willow in the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover Trinity The Tuck for EW | Credit: Vijat M for EW

"I think the show will never be the same again," Kerri told EW in our Awardist roundtable with season 14's "Trantastic Five," as they call themselves. "Instead of looking for trends and tag lines, we've pretty much showcased many forms of drag. There are obviously more, and now that we've broken that mold of trans and trend — I always say, those are both two T-words, but they're different, trans is not a trend, but trans is trendy — so we got that out of the way, we did that, and let ya'll know why it is, it's beautiful, unique, and has so many different faces."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 premieres new episodes every Friday on Paramount+.

