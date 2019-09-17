Stars strike a pose for EW at the 2019 Tribeca TV Festival

By Lauren Lieberman
September 17, 2019 at 06:47 PM EDT

Lucy Hale (Katy Keene)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty

Who’s excited for fall TV? Check out all the stars who stopped by PEOPLE and EW’s photo studio at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York while promoting their shows.

Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty

3 of 26

Dax Shepard and Lake Bell (Bless This Mess)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Whoopi Goldberg and James Spader

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty

6 of 26

Lucien Laviscount (Katy Keene)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Samuel Farnsworth, Alena Smith, Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Ella Hunt, Anna Baryshnikov, and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Dickinson)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Ashleigh Murray (Katy Keene)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Andrea Sperling, Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Shakina Nayfack, Faith Soloway, and Jill Soloway (Transparent)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Zane Holtz (Katy Keene)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Denny Love, Jay Lee, Charlie Plummer, and Kristine Froseth (Looking for Alaska)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Amy Brenneman (Goliath)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Erik Parker, One9, Questlove, Black Thought, and Angie Day (Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Jonny Beauchamp (Katy Keene)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
RonReaco Lee, Tracy Oliver, Mark Tallman, and Michelle Buteau (First Wives Club)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Hasan Minhaj

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, and Emily Tosta (Party of Five)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Shamier Anderson (Goliath)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Tania Raymonde (Goliath)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Mark Duplass and Sydney Fleischmann (Room 104)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Katherine LaNasa (Katy Keene)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Steven Soderbergh, Paul Pawlowski, David Check, and Sarah Girgis (Leavenworth

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather of Harlem)

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and Kevin Bright 

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty
