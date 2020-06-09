Trevor Noah analyzes recent footage of police brutality against protestors, journalists

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah type TV Show

There have been so many incidents of police brutality recently that Trevor Noah dedicated a whole section of Monday's episode of The Daily Show to analyzing the footage.

First, Noah combed through footage of police attacking protesters with military-grade equipment designed to fight terrorists. Though the police claim these aggressive tactics are meant to prevent the kind of riotous looting that dominated the early George Floyd demonstrations, there's a lot of footage showing them attacking protesters who had been peaceful.

"I don't care who you are, those images have to be upsetting to watch. Because these images are the antithesis of what America is supposed to stand for," Noah said. "This is supposed to be a country where you have the freedom to say whatever you want. A democracy, right?"

Freedom to assemble is guaranteed in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but it's not the only First Amendment right that police have been stomping on lately. Noah's next round of clips showcased recent police attacks on journalists. Though much hubbub was made out of Minneapolis police arresting CNN journalist Omar Jimenez on camera last month, cops have since moved past that and now can be seen firing rubber bullets and tear gas directly at journalists while the cameras roll.

"I can't blame them. If I was doing the s--- the police have been doing, I wouldn't want anyone recording it either," Noah said. "At this point, you might be wondering, 'is there anyone non-threatening enough that the police would not get violent with them?' What we're learning is that the answer is 'no.'"

Noah finished by looking at the upsetting viral video of Buffalo police pushing 75-year-old anti-nuclear activist Martin Gugino to the ground, causing his head to bleed (he is still in the hospital). In Noah's words, "I don't care how many times I see that video, I will never get used to it." The show aired before President Donald Trump bizarrely accused Gugino of being an "antifa provocateur" who was somehow attempting "to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment," so Noah focused on the response of Buffalo police to this incident. Though police brutality is sometimes said to be the work of a few "bad apples" rather than reflective of the profession as a whole, the two men charged with abusing Gugino were roundly applauded by their colleagues at the courthouse — again, caught on video.

"Something I think people need to understand about the police is that, in a way, they have the same code that a gang does: Above all, you are loyal to your crew," Noah said. "That is a culture within every police department, and that's the heart of this issue. If good police are willing to look away or even join in when the bad police abuse their powers, you can make new rules and regulations all you want, but it won't matter. America's not gonna be able to fix this problem until we have police whose first priority is protecting and serving the people, instead of protecting and serving themselves."

Watch the full video above.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.

