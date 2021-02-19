Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel drag Ted Cruz for Cancun fiasco: 'You gotta be s----ing me, dude!'

By now you probably heard about the "snake on a plane," what Jimmy Kimmel uses to refer to Texas Senator Ted Cruz after he hopped on a flight to Cancun while a power grid failure left millions of his constituents in freezing conditions without electricity or heat. Kimmel and Trevor Noah both dragged Cruz for the situation, though the Daily Show host was disappointed in Cruz for a reason you might not expect.

"You gotta be s----ing me, dude! Your people are literally eating snow right now and you're jetting off to Cancun," Noah said. "I'm not even mad that you were selfish. I'm mad that you were so stupid. How can you be in politics for 10 years and still have no idea how bad this would make you look?"

Cruz got heat when he and his family were photographed boarding a plane bound for Cancun earlier this week as the situation in Texas remained severe. Shortly after the photos exploded on social media, Cruz booked a return trip and released a statement to the press that read in part, "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communications with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas."

"When he got caught, instead of owning up to it and apologizing, he acted like a total Ted Cruz," Noah said. He deemed Cruz's "blaming his daughters" for the situation "gross." "Being a good father means putting them on a bus, not throwing them under one," he added.

Cruz later told reporters that the trip was "obviously a mistake" and that he "started having second thoughts almost the moment I sat down on the plane, because on the one hand, all of us who are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids, take care of our family. That's something Texans have been doing across the state. But I also have a responsibility that I take very seriously for the state of Texas and, frankly, leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight I could take."

Kimmel released a spoof United Airlines ad in response to Cruz. "We're excited to have most of you on board," the voiceover begins. "Please make sure your safety belt is secure... unless you should be staying at home because your state is facing a historic humanitarian crisis. In that case, lift the buckle to release and get the f--- back to work, a--hole."

The late-night host ranted over how Cruz's "hypocrisy is off the charts." "This is the guy who two months ago lashed out at the mayor of Austin for going to Mexico," Kimmel pointed out. Cruz had tweeted of Mayor Steve Adler, "And don't forget @MayorAdler who took a private jet with eight people to Cabo and WHILE IN CABO recorded a video telling Austinites to 'stay home if you can…this is not the time to relax.'"

"[Cruz] also mocked the governor of California when we had power outages this summer," Kimmel added. Another Cruz tweet reads, "California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having electricity." "He even took shots at a fellow Republican, [New Jersey Governor] Chris Christie, for going to the beach he closed," Kimmel continued. "But why settle for just being the planet's biggest hypocrite when you could be a world-class liar, too?"