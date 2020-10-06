Trevor Noah says Trump's handling of COVID diagnosis is 'not karma, it's consequences'

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah type TV Show

Trevor Noah laid into Donald Trump on The Daily Show Monday night over the president's handling of his own COVID-19 diagnosis.

A White House event to announce Trump's Supreme Court Justice pick, in which most of the attendees did not wear masks or social distance, appears to have turned into a super-spreader event. Not only are Trump and First Lady Melania Trump infected, but so are at least 30 people inside Trump's circle.

"A massive outbreak at the White House is not karma, it's consequences," Noah said. "It's not karma to get hit by lightning standing on the roof of a skyscraper holding a metal rod while there's lightning. The universe didn’t do that s--- to you. You did that s--- to yourself!”

The host further called Trump's actions "despicable" after the White House chief of staff confirmed the administration knew Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19 but allowed Trump to fly to New Jersey for a fundraising event. "This is truly despicable," Noah said. "Trump knew that he could be infected and he put his own supporters at risk anyway? And I feel so bad for anyone who paid money to attend this fundraiser because those people didn't want COVID. They just wanted to give Trump enough money so that he'd let them dump chemicals in a river. Why should something bad happen to them?"

Other late-night personalities addressing the situation include The Late Show's Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, Late Night's Seth Meyers, and The Late Late Show's James Corden.

Trump was released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after being admitted just three days earlier, and Colbert sends his "thoughts and prayers" to "everyone he's about to infect." The host also called Trump "a tool" for tweeting to his supporters, "Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life."

"So, you're saying the people who lost their lives, they either didn't have enough moxie or they didn't live in a big White House that has 20 full-time medical staff and get choppered to a suite at Walter Reed where they received a combination of cutting-edge treatments that literally no one else on the planet has received," Colbert said. "OK, fine. Then just make the surgeon general's warning: 'Don't let cancer dominate your lungs! Smoking is cool, because my lung transplant was successful!'"

"It's safe for the president to return home... mostly 'cause everyone at the White House already has the virus," Fallon joked.

He further lampooned Trump for briefly leaving Walter Reed over the weekend, when he rode out to wave to supporters from his presidential motorcade. Because the SUV is hermetically sealed to ward against any chemical attacks, Trump endangered the two Secret Service agents accompanying him by potentially exposing them to COVID-19.

"The Secret Service had to take Trump around after 50 Uber XL drivers were like, 'Hell no!'" Fallon joked.

Meyers made Trump's diagnosis and the ensuing chaos the subjects of his latest "A Closer Look" segment. Showing footage of Trump's SUV riding up to greet his supporters, the host said, "This image captures all the heedless negligence and disregard for human life that has characterized the trump administration and their response to the pandemic. He exposed Secret Service agents, among others, to a deadly virus just for a quick ego boost."

Another point of contention was the lack of transparency between the administration and the press when it came to Trump's condition. Corden pointed out on The Late Late Show how Trump was put on oxygen at on point, a detail one of his doctors failed to share during a briefing. The physician told reporters he didn't share that information because he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude" of the president and "didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction."

"I don't understand. Is the doctor worried that coronavirus is listening to this briefing?" Corden questioned. "Nobody should trust that man as a physician. But I'll tell you what, he would absolutely crush as someone's hot dad on Riverdale."

