Trevor Moore, founder of sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know, dies at 41

Trevor Moore, the comedian best known for his work with the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, has died. He was 41.

Moore's family confirmed his death to Deadline via his manager in a statement that said "we are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

Moore's cause of death is unknown, but Deadline cites that he died following an accident Friday night. Representatives for Moore did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Moore got his start in the industry early, becoming the world's youngest published cartoonist at age 12, according to Deadline. At 16, he signed a deal with a production company to produce his own weekly sketch comedy show for his local TV station and eventually moved to New York to pursue a personal internship with Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels. He met his wife Aimee during his time in the NBC page program.

Moore founded The Whitest Kids U Know comedy troupe at the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 1999, alongside Zach Cregger and Sam Brown. A self-titled television series followed and ran from 2007 to 2011 on IFC. Following news of Moore's death, Cregger and Brown issued their own statement on the website for their upcoming animated feature film, Mars.

"Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable," they wrote. "We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them."

Moore's collaborators also posted on social media, with Cregger writing, "There isn't really anything I can say that will cover the place he had in my life. He was a one of a kind. A brilliant and kind man. I'll miss you forever buddy. @itrevormoore."

"Making @itrevormoore really laugh always gave me a sense of accomplishment. I'm so lucky i got to spend the last 20 years trying to get good at that," tweeted Brown.

Moore, who frequently collaborated with Comedy Central and Funny or Die, was a creator and host of Comedy Central's The Trevor Moore Show. He also wrote and directed Walk the Plank, a Disney XD series about kids who pull real pranks on unsuspecting people.