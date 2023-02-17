One just won the Super Bowl. The other just dominated your TikTok feed.

Travis Kelce and Jenna Ortega to host Saturday Night Live

Travis Kelce is going from the Super Bowl to Studio 8H.

NBC has unveiled its next round of Saturday Night Live hosts, featuring one championship-winning tight end and one buzzy Netflix star. Kelce, who just helped power the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII, will host the March 4 episode, with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. Meanwhile, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will headline the March 11 episode, with musical guest the 1975.

This is where I, your writer, admit that I know very little about sports, especially not football. But my editor tells me that Kelce is "very good" and just bested his older brother, Jason Kelce, in the big game. Which, good for him! Kelce has also been campaigning to get on SNL for a while: Last year, SNL cast member and noted Kansas City fan Heidi Gardner told Bill Simmons that she wanted Kelce or Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to someday host the show. At the time, Kelce tweeted that hosting SNL "would be a dream come true" — a dream that is now becoming a reality!

Travis Kelce and Jenna Ortega are set to host 'Saturday Night Live' Travis Kelce and Jenna Ortega are set to host 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kelce is far from the first athlete to host SNL. Over the years, sports stars like Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning have all graced the Studio 8H stage. Most recently, J.J. Watt hosted an episode in February 2020.

As for Ortega, she'll also be making her SNL hosting debut. The actress most recently starred in Netflix's smash hit Wednesday, and she'll next appear in Scream VI, which hits theater March 10. Expect at least one sketch referencing her viral Lady Gaga dance.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

